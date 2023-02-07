Nomad launches Apple Watch DesignLab to visualize your exact watch with new bands

Michael Potuck

- Feb. 7th 2023 12:03 pm PT

Nomad Apple Watch DesignLab
0 Comments

Nomad is out with a nice update today for its website that makes it quick and easy to visualize your exact Apple Watch with the company’s different bands and link bracelets. Apple Watch DesignLab lets you pick your watch with its specific model, size, and finish to see precisely how it will look with all of Nomad’s bands.

Similar to Apple’s own Apple Watch Studio, Nomad’s Apple Watch DesignLab is a fun and simple way to make sure your specific wearable will look great with a new band or link bracelet you’re considering.

The UI is clean and easy to use with just two steps. First, select your Apple Watch (or one you want to see) including size and finish, then pick a Nomad band to visualize with it and you’ll get a high-resolution look at the combination (works well on mobile and desktop).

Nomad’s Apple Watch band collection includes waterproof, leather, and metal options from modern to traditional.

We reviewed Nomad’s limited-edition High Volta Sport Band last month which offers a vibrant pop for Apple Watch and previously its Sport Band Slim and were impressed with both:

You can check out the Nomad Apple Watch DesignLab now.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
Nomad

Nomad

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12