Nomad launches Apple Watch DesignLab to visualize your exact watch with new bands

Nomad is out with a nice update today for its website that makes it quick and easy to visualize your exact Apple Watch with the company’s different bands and link bracelets. Apple Watch DesignLab lets you pick your watch with its specific model, size, and finish to see precisely how it will look with all of Nomad’s bands.

Similar to Apple’s own Apple Watch Studio, Nomad’s Apple Watch DesignLab is a fun and simple way to make sure your specific wearable will look great with a new band or link bracelet you’re considering.

The UI is clean and easy to use with just two steps. First, select your Apple Watch (or one you want to see) including size and finish, then pick a Nomad band to visualize with it and you’ll get a high-resolution look at the combination (works well on mobile and desktop).

Nomad’s Apple Watch band collection includes waterproof, leather, and metal options from modern to traditional.

We reviewed Nomad’s limited-edition High Volta Sport Band last month which offers a vibrant pop for Apple Watch and previously its Sport Band Slim and were impressed with both:

You can check out the Nomad Apple Watch DesignLab now.

