Twitter goes down worldwide just minutes after launching expanded tweet counts

- Feb. 8th 2023 2:26 pm PT

Twitter down
Shortly after Twitter launched its huge increase in max character count to 4,000 today, many users aren’t able to tweet this afternoon. It’s unclear for now if the two are related but the timing comes right after a notable spike in long tweets.

At the time of writing, Down Detector has seen almost 10,000 reports of users having trouble with Twitter.

Many are unable to tweet and seeing this error message:

We’re sorry, we weren’t able to send your Tweet. Would you like to retry or save this Tweet in drafts?

Other users are seeing a different error message: “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

Interestingly, it looks like scheduling a tweet is a workaround for the downtime and tweeting via API is still working for now.

Notably, Twitter launching the supersized character count expansion to 4,000 caused a big spike in activity today. But for now, it remains unclear if that is what has caused the outage.

We’ll update this article as we learn more.

Is Twitter down for you? Let us know in the comments.

