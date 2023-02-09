9to5Mac Happy Hour 420: Hands on with the new HomePod, Apple executive changes, no M2 Mac Studio expected
Benjamin shares his hands-on thoughts with the new second-generation HomePod after about a week of testing. Apple changes up the executive ranks with a new Chief People Officer, and news that they won’t replace the industrial design position when Evans Hankey leaves. There is also a report that Apple isn’t planning on releasing a new Mac Studio for the M2 generation.
Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@home.social
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
- iOS 16.2 expands AirDrop 10-minute limit for ‘Everyone’ from China to everywhere
- Apple to eliminate ‘industrial design chief’ position; team will now report to COO Jeff Williams
- Apple names its first-ever ‘Chief People Officer’ as part of leadership shakeup
- Report: Apple unlikely to launch new Mac Studio as it instead focuses on the Mac Pro
- Hands-on: The new HomePod compared to the original
- Apple rolls out revamped website design with new dropdown navigation menus
- Apple TV+ shows and movies: Everything to watch on Apple TV Plus
