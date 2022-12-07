iOS 16.2 expands AirDrop 10-minute limit for ‘Everyone’ from China to everywhere

The iOS 16.2 Release Candidate is now available to developers, and it includes a number of different changes and upgrades. The update also expands a change to AirDrop that was previously limited to China: restricting how the “Everyone” option works with a new limitation.

A new restriction on AirDrop settings

Historically, Apple has three different options for AirDrop. “Receiving Off” entirely disables the ability for someone to AirDrop you something, while “Contacts Only” means that only people saved in your contacts could send you something with AirDrop.

There’s also an “Everyone” option that lets anyone nearby send you a file, photo, or other content via AirDrop. This means that anyone around you, regardless of whether or not you knew them, would see your iPhone as a target for AirDrop.

Last month, however, Apple made a change to this setting, starting with iPhone users in China. In iOS 16.1.1 and iOS 16.2 beta 2 in China, the “Everyone” option could only be enabled for 10 minutes. After that 10-minute period lapsed, the AirDrop setting would change back to “Contacts Only.”

Apple drew criticism for this change, as protesters in China had been using AirDrop to spread posters and other content in opposition to Xi Jinping and the Chinese government. The Chinese government is believed to have made the change request to Apple, and Apple complied with that request.

At the time, Apple also said it would expand this restriction for AirDrop globally starting in 2023. The company, however, appears to have expedited this timeline. Starting with iOS 16.2 RC today, the new restriction on the “Everyone” option for AirDrop is now in place globally.

What this means is that you can no longer have AirDrop enabled permanently for “Everyone.” Instead, the option can only be enabled for 10 minutes at a time. You’ll then have to go back into the AirDrop settings and re-check the “Everyone” option.

Now that the iOS 16.2 RC is available to developers, we expect the update to be released to everyone as soon as next week. The update includes a number of new changes and features, including end-to-end encryption upgrades, Apple Music Sing, and much more.

