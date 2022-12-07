Apple drops iOS 16.2 RC with upgrades to end-to-end encryption, Apple Music Sing, and more

iOS 16.2 RC for iPhone and iPad is now available for testing through Apple’s developer beta program. Today’s release introduces a number of enhancements to end-to-end encryption across various services including Messages in iCloud. The release candidate also introduces the new Apple Music Sing feature announced yesterday.
iOS 16.2 introduces Apple’s Freeform whiteboard collaboration app, support for Apple’s new HomeKit architecture, more Always-On Display customization, and these changes we’ve covered so far:
- Apple News integration appears in Weather app on iOS 16.2 beta with relevant regional stories
- Apple to let users keep Live Activities updated more frequently with iOS 16.2
- iOS 16.2 beta introduces new architecture to the Home app for a more reliable experience
- iOS 16.2 adds new Sleep widget for your Lock Screen, Medications widget also coming soon
- iOS 16.2 lets users report to Apple when Emergency SOS is unintentionally triggered
- tvOS 16.2 beta brings multi-user voice recognition to Siri on Apple TV, here’s how it works
- iPadOS 16.2 beta adds Freeform collaboration app, Stage Manager external display support
- Apple is making iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display work like Android in iOS 16.2
- iOS 16.2 to introduce ‘Custom Accessibility Mode’ with streamlined experience for iPhone and iPad
We’ve also seen Apple push two test “Rapid Security Response” updates for iOS 16.2 beta before the fast security exploit resolution feature ships to everyone. Apple is also testing developer beta versions of watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and iPadOS 16.2.
Read more about the new Advanced Data Protection mode here. Spot any other changes in iOS 16.2 RC? Drop a comment on find 9to5Mac on Twitter.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.