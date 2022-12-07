Apple drops iOS 16.2 RC with upgrades to end-to-end encryption, Apple Music Sing, and more

iOS 16.2 RC for iPhone and iPad is now available for testing through Apple’s developer beta program. Today’s release introduces a number of enhancements to end-to-end encryption across various services including Messages in iCloud. The release candidate also introduces the new Apple Music Sing feature announced yesterday.

iOS 16.2 introduces Apple’s Freeform whiteboard collaboration app, support for Apple’s new HomeKit architecture, more Always-On Display customization, and these changes we’ve covered so far:

We’ve also seen Apple push two test “Rapid Security Response” updates for iOS 16.2 beta before the fast security exploit resolution feature ships to everyone. Apple is also testing developer beta versions of watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and iPadOS 16.2.

Read more about the new Advanced Data Protection mode here. Spot any other changes in iOS 16.2 RC? Drop a comment on find 9to5Mac on Twitter.

