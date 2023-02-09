Apple execs talk M2 Max: Design and development, pro workflows, media engine, more

In a new interview, tech YouTuber Andru Edwards was able to sit down with three leaders at Apple. The talk covers a deeper look at the new M2 Pro/Max Apple Silicon, design with a team-focused approach, pro workflows, battery efficiency, putting more powerful chips in smaller devices, the neural and media engines, and more.

Andru was able to learn in-depth details about the latest Apple Silicon and more in just over 30 minutes with Apple’s Laura Metz, director of product marketing, Anand Shimpi with hardware technologies, and Tuba Yalcin with pro workflows.

The interview covers a lot of ground, after hearing about how each person first got started with Apple products, they get into the company’s team-led design process, designing the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, putting more powerful chips into smaller devices, battery efficiency, pro workflows, whether the Mac mini cannibalizes the MacBook Pro, the neural and media engines and more.

Check out the full interview below or watch it on YouTube where Andru has handy chapter markers for each section of the interview:

