Apple selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in the US

Apple this week began selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in its US online store. This means that customers can now buy these products in like-new condition for more affordable prices compared to the official prices of brand new products.

For example, prices for the iPad mini 6 start at $499 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, but the same refurbished model costs $419. That’s an $80 discount. The Wi-Fi model with 256GB of storage costs $649, but the refurbished one costs $549 (via MacRumors). Unfortunately, there are no refurbished Wi-Fi + Cellular models available in the store for now.

As for the M1 iPad Pro, discounts are as low as $290 depending on the configuration. The 11-inch M2 iPad Pro with 128GB of storage costs $799. However, if you’re willing to buy the refurbished M1 model, you’ll pay $639. Prices for the refurbished 12.9-inch model start at $889, compared to $1099 for the M2 iPad Pro.

The iPad mini 6 was introduced in September 2021 and is still the latest iPad mini available. It has an 8.3-inch LCD display, Touch ID built into the Power button, and is powered by the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13. As for the M1 iPad Pro, it was released in April 2021 and was replaced by the M2 iPad Pro in October 2022. Apart from the chip and some minor specs, the hardware of both models is quite similar.

Apple Certified Refurbished Products

Apple Certified Refurbished Products are pre-owned Apple products that undergo Apple’s stringent refurbishment process prior to being offered for sale. Refurbished units are shipped in a special box with original accessories (in this case, a USB-C cable and a power adapter) and a one-year limited warranty.

Buying a refurbished product can sometimes be a great deal, especially when you don’t need all the features that the latest generation of that product has to offer and would rather save some money.

You can check out all the refurbished models available on the Apple Refurbished Store website. Availability and pricing may vary by country. We’ve also picked out some great deals on iPads at Amazon for you:

