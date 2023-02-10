Friday’s best deals: Apple Watch Series 8 from $329, Mac Studio $100 off, iPhone 14 cases, more

If you can believe it, it is Friday once again! That means we have a fresh batch of discounts to cover from our favorite Cupertino company, with new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 8 leading the way at $70 off starting at $329. Desktop macOS users are also in luck, as a rare Mac Studio price cut has arrived at $100 off to go alongside these official iPhone 14 series MagSafe leather cases from $43. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 8 fall to new all-time lows with $70 discounts

Joining the cellular model that went on sale earlier in the week, Best Buy is now rolling out discounts to the standard lineup of Apple Watch Series 8 models. Now starting at $329 in several styles for the 41mm offering, today’s offer is down from the usual $399 going rate. This $70 discount is undercutting previous mentions by an extra $20, delivering a new all-time low in the process. You can also score much of the same savings on the 45mm model, which now is on sale for $359 from the usual $429 going rate. This is also a new all-time low at $20 under previous mentions, too.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Save on Apple’s latest Mac Studio for the first time in months

Wrapping up the work week, B&H is now offering the first discount on Apple’s Mac Studio in months. Last going on sale back on Thanksgiving, today’s offer finally provides a discount from the usual $1,999 going rate for those who want to bring a desktop Mac to their workstation that’s more capable than the M2 mini that was just recently revealed. Now marked down to $1,899 for the entry-level Mac Studio configuration, this is the second-best discount to date that has only been bested on a couple of occasions so far. Not to mention, the first chance to save period in well over 2 months.

Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs, which enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. And with a report from last week that Apple is unlikely to make an M2 version anytime soon, there’s some added peace of mind that this discount isn’t preceding the reveal of a newer version. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Outfit your iPhone 14 with official leather MagSafe cases from $43

Amazon today is discounting Apple’s latest Leather MagSafe Cases for the new iPhone 14 lineup. Now available with free shipping across the board, pricing starts at $43 across all four styles of the recent flagship smartphones. All down from the usual $59 going rates, these cases either mark returns to the best prices yet, or are delivering new all-time lows in their own right. There’s as much as 27% in savings, too.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look.

iPhone 14 series leather cases on sale:

