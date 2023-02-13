Monday’s best deals: Apple Watch Ultra $50 off, AirPods 3 $150, Anker gear from $130, more

Monday has arrived, and as is tradition we’re rounding up all of the best discounts for today. With three notable offers on tap below, we’re first taking a look at why now is the perfect time to strap Apple Watch Ultra to your wrist thanks to a $50 discount. Speaking of Apple’s latest, the recent AirPods 3 are seeing the first price cut in several months at $150 to go alongside this collection of Apple-ready Anker gear from $13. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

$50 Apple Watch Ultra discounts land to start the week

Amazon today is kicking off the new week by offering a rare chance to save on the all-new Apple Watch Ultra. The flagship wearable has mostly been selling at retail price since its fall launch last year, and today another chance to save has arrived at $749 across several styles and colorways. This is down from the usual $799 going rate for only the fourth time to date, and delivers $50 in savings along the way. It’s a match of our previous mention as well, which also lands at the second-best price we’ve seen at within $10 of the all-time low.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on impressions.

Apple Watch Ultra models on sale:

Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Lightning charging case hit $150

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with Wired Charging Case for $150. Normally fetching $169, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save on the refreshed and more affordable version of Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds. If that wasn’t making this offer rare enough, it’s only the first we’ve seen since back in November, while delivering the second-best price cut to date at $19 off.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe power banks and more from $13

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is starting off the work week today with a new sale that covers everything from iPhone 14-ready MagSafe chargers to USB-C hubs and more from $13. Our top pick though is marking down its MagGo 2-in-1 MagSafe Battery Pack Charging Station to $103. Available in all three colorways, this hybrid accessory typically sells for $120 and is now on sale for the first time in months. It’s the second-best discount to date and a rare chance to lock-in $18 in savings. Delivering a unique 2-in-1 design, this MagSafe-compatible 7.5W charging station also doubles as a power bank. The main MagSafe mount can slide out to deliver 5,000mAh of on-the-go power, while a secondary 5W pad below is always available at home for refueling AirPods and the like. Our hands-on review explores all of the perks of that convertible design, too.

Alongside the lead deal, today we’re also tracking another highlight on one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new 10,000mAh MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, which drops to $64. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount yet at 20% off. It comes within $4 of the all-time low set just twice before, too.

As one of the latest MagSafe power banks from Anker, the MagGo 10,000mAh offering arrives as its most capable solution for refueling iPhone 14. It sports the expected 7.5W charging rates, as well as a secondary 20W USB-C PD slot for wired devices, all with a kickstand built into the shell for propping up your gear. We also just took a hands-on look at what to expect from the more capable offering and how it stacks up to the rest of Anker’s MagSafe power banks.

