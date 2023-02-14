Apple shares 5 security steps you should take ‘right away’ to protect Apple Card

Michael Potuck

- Feb. 14th 2023 7:27 am PT

Apple Card security steps
Apple Card has a number of security improvements compared to many credit cards with features like the number/expiration date not being printed on the card, control in the Wallet app on iPhone, and a focus on Apple Pay. Today Apple has shared 5 steps to take “right away” to “protect yourself from fraud and make the most of Apple Card’s security features.”

Apple highlighted the important security features in an email to Apple Card users this morning with the recommendation of using/being aware of them immediately.

Here’s the list of things Apple says “you should do right away to keep your Apple Card safe.”

5 Apple Card security features you should use now

  1. Turn on Advanced Fraud Protection. The 3-digit security code for your Apple Card will change periodically for even more secure purchases on the web. Don’t worry, recurring charges will still go through
    • Go to Apple Card in Wallet, tap the card number button, then scroll down to Advanced Fraud Protection and turn it on. Use Advanced Fraud Protection with Apple Card
  2. Enable transaction notifications. You will get an alert every time your card is used so you can catch suspicious activity as soon as it happens
    • Go to Apple Card in Wallet, tap the More button, then tap Notifications and turn on Transactions
  3. Lock your titanium card if it’s ever lost or misplaced (you could also lock it as a default and only unlock it when you need it if you normally use Apple Pay)
    • Go to Apple Card in Wallet, tap, tap Card Details, then tap “Lock Card” under the Titanium Card section. If you find your card, you can easily unlock it. Lock or unlock Apple Card
  4. Remove lost or stolen devices from your Apple account and change your Apple ID password if you believe it’s compromised
    • Head to appleid.apple.com and log in to manage your devices (click “Devices” on the left side of your screen)
  5. Security awareness
    • Fraudsters sometimes impersonate credit card companies in an attempt to gather customers’ account data and make unauthorized purchases.
    • Don’t accept unsolicited calls or texts urging you to take immediate action on your Apple Card account
    • Don’t share one-time passcodes sent from Apple or Goldman Sachs with anyone
    • Don’t provide your virtual card number to unverified merchants or websites
    • If ever in doubt, hang up and call Apple Card support at 1-877-255-5923 to ensure you’re talking to a verified Apple Card specialist.
    • Apple Card specialists will never ask for your Apple ID password, Apple ID verification codes, device passcode, recovery key, or any account security details. Learn more about how you can help keep your Apple ID secure

For more on Apple ID security, check out Apple’s support document.

If you don’t have Apple Card yet (and are in the US) and would like to apply, you can find a link in the Wallet app on your iPhone or on Apple’s website.

