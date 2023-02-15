Big 1Password update for iOS and Mac brings over 100 improvements and changes

1Password is out with a major update for iOS and Mac (Android, PC, and Linux too). The new release brings over 100 new features, improvements, and bug fixes including the ability to reorder fields and sections inside items, keyboard shortcuts, improved search, Continuity and Handoff support for Apple devices, and much more.

1Password detailed all the changes on its blog for version 8.10.0. The company says the latest features and changes were inspired by user feedback and it’s an impressively long list of new improvements and fixes.

First up with 1Password for iOS, here are some of the top changes in 8.10.0:

We’ve improved Face ID and Touch ID unlock for 1Password 8 for iOS and Safari.

You can now search a list of items by swiping down in the list and using the search field.

You can now reorder fields and sections inside items.

We’ve added keyboard shortcuts to the app!

Press and hold the Command key to see the available shortcuts.

You can now edit and delete vaults by opening the vault and tapping the overflow menu button.

Searching for items now displays the full list of results. It may take a few moments for all results to appear.

We’ve added support for MDM-managed preference keys.

We’ve added support for Continuity and Handoff of items between Apple devices.

For the full changelog, head below, meanwhile, here’s what’s new in 1Password 8.10.0 for Mac:

You can now reorder sections and fields when editing an item.

We’ve made some speed improvements to 1Password Unencrypted Export (1PUX), so it’ll only compress necessary files during the export.

Results in the search bar now show the keyboard shortcut needed to open the item details.

The SSH agent will now show an “Unknown app” auth prompt for apps that aren’t supported instead of rejecting the request.

We’ve added an option to install 1Password CLI from the 1Password menu in the menu bar.

We’ve improved the design and accessibility of the autofill behavior settings.

If you’re already a 1Password user, head to the App Store to update to the latest version, if not, you can try it out for free for 14 days.

1Password 8.10.0 for iOS full release notes:

We’ve listened to your feedback and our latest update brings a host of improvements to 1Password 8, including a more seamless and efficient user experience and functionality enhancements.

We’ve improved Face ID and Touch ID unlock for 1Password 8 for iOS and Safari.

You can now search a list of items by swiping down in the list and using the search field.

You can now reorder fields and sections inside items.

We’ve added keyboard shortcuts to the app! Press and hold the Command key to see the available shortcuts.

You can now edit and delete vaults by opening the vault and tapping the overflow menu button.

Searching for items now displays the full list of results. It may take a few moments for all results to appear.

We’ve added support for MDM-managed preference keys.

We’ve added support for Continuity and Handoff of items between Apple devices.

You can now tap anywhere on a Watchtower card to see a list of the affected items.

You’ll now see an Import Passwords button in the All Items list if you have less than 10 total items.

You’ll now see the option to search for common Login items and categories when you tap the button to create a new item.

Tapping a field will now copy the field details to your clipboard. Tap the ellipsis button beside the field to see other available options.

You’ll now feel haptic feedback when you copy an item detail.

We’ve made some visual improvements to the item editing view.

We’ve fixed an issue where nested tags weren’t indented.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused icons to be blurry.

We’ve fixed an issue where the Emergency Kit popup wouldn’t display properly on iPad.

We’ve fixed an issue where the “show all items” button in search wouldn’t do anything.

We’ve fixed a visual issue with banners on the Home screen.

We fixed an issue where 1Password’s auto-locking could be artificially delayed by changing your unlocked mobile device’s system time. Credits to Cure53.

We’ve fixed an intermittent crash that could occur when opening the app.

Opening a private link to an item will now show you the item in the app.

You’ll now be directed back to the list of items after you archive an item.

If you’re using 1Password for Safari on iOS and tap the option to edit an item, you’ll now be properly taken to that item in the app.

We’ve removed some extra padding when viewing the details of an item on your Apple Watch.

We’ve added labels to the tabs shown at the bottom of the screen.

Adding or removing a 1Password account on your iPhone will cause 1Password for Apple Watch to check for changes.

We’ve fixed an issue that could result in a repeating “Authentication timeout” prompt if you use Duo.

When you show the search results for a query with no matching items, the sort button will now be hidden.

We’ve fixed an issue that could cause extra whitespace to be shown at the bottom of secure notes.

We’ve fixed an issue that could cause the details of an item to close if you resized the app from a compact size in Split View to full screen.

We’ve made a number of improvements to the way columns are handled on iPad.

We’ve fixed an issue where the lock screen would show the reveal password button after manually locking the app even when the password field was empty.

The focus ring surrounding the password field on the lock screen now overlaps with the border of the field.

We’ve fixed an issue where the title indicating the number of search results wouldn’t be displayed if the search contained no matching items.

We’ve fixed a text alignment issue for Login items with a “Sign in with” provider if the Login item for the provider was moved or deleted.

If you update the “Sign in with” item associated with a Login item, the provider icon will now properly update as well.

Title labels for “Sign in with” providers in Login items are now properly aligned.

One-time password notifications are now classified as Time Sensitive.

You can now use your arrow keys and the Return key to navigate through item lists and select items.

You can now tap on the version number in Settings > About to copy the version details to your clipboard.

The option to configure the amount of time before you must reauthorize the 1Password extension in Safari on iOS is now disabled if Face ID or Touch ID aren’t turned on.

We’ve improved the visual appearance of the navigation bar in landscape mode on your iPhone.

We’ve fixed an issue that could prevent you from using Face ID or Touch ID to unlock 1Password.

We’ve fixed a crash that could occur when reopening 1Password after closing the app.

We’ve fixed an issue that could cause Watchtower cards to disappear when switching from portrait to landscape mode on an iPhone.

We’ve fixed some visual issues when viewing the Watchtower dashboard if your device uses larger Accessibility text sizes.

The background of the Lock Screen shown in the Autofill pop-up now extends to the bottom of the screen.

We’ve fixed a visual issue with the way account status information was shown when viewing your list of accounts.

The font color used for the options in Settings > Help has been updated.

One-time password notifications are now classified as high-priority.

We’ve added a Customize tooltip when you press and hold on the icon to edit your Home screen or items tabs.

We’ve made some minor visual improvements when you select a sign-in method when first setting up the app or adding a new account.

Buttons in dialog pop-ups no longer display dark text on dark backgrounds.

We’ve fixed some visual issues when the Home screen was customized to remove all sections.

We’ve fixed a visual issue in the Recently Deleted items list.

We’ve fixed a visual issue where shadows were missing on the lock screen.

We’ve fixed an issue where the scroll position when opening in an item list wasn’t correct.

We’ve fixed an issue where tapping “Set Up Another Device…” on iPad wouldn’t open the app’s settings.

You can now see items that you’ve recently viewed from search results when you tap Search.

We’ve moved the button to share an item outside of the overflow menu when viewing item details.

We’ve updated the app All Accounts icon and the app icon shown in Settings > About.

Logins with a supported sign-in provider no longer fill when tapped in iOS AutoFill suggestions.

We’ve fixed an issue where the pop-up to move an item wouldn’t open if the app was closed while running in split screen.

We’ve fixed an issue where changing the iOS text size wouldn’t automatically update the text size in a few areas of the app, like in one-time password fields.

We’ve fixed an issue where the contents in the search field weren’t automatically selected when returning to the search screen after viewing a search result.

We’ve fixed an issue where the View button to open an item you just created wouldn’t work if you created the item from the search tab with the keyboard displayed.

We’ve fixed an issue where navigating away from a specific screen in Settings would result in the main Settings screen being displayed when you returned to the app.

We’ve fixed an issue where links to open the account sign-in pop-up wouldn’t work correctly, like when tapping “Add your account directly” on 1Password.com.

We’ve fixed the borders shown around buttons on the Home screen.

We’ve fixed an issue that could occur with the size of the tips boxes shown on the Home screen.

We’ve made a few visual changes to the experience of creating and managing collections.

We’ve fixed a crash that occurred when manually locking 1Password and being in a country that is blocked by the firewall settings on your 1Password account.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused tapping Search when already viewing the Search tab to show a blank screen.

We’ve fixed an issue where tapping View after moving an item would cause you to switch from the collection you were viewing to the account it’s in.

When you sign into an account, the Sign In button now fades when you tap it to make the loading spinner easier to see.

We’ve made some accessibility improvements to the item sharing screen.

We’ve fixed an issue where archiving or deleting an item in a Watchtower list would result in displaying an empty list.

You can now use the overflow menu for an address field in an item to open the address in specific maps services.

You can now toggle an Apple Watch complications for items instead of specific fields in an item.

You can now use 1Password to open otpauth and otpauth-apple URLs and set up one-time passwords for your logins.

and URLs and set up one-time passwords for your logins. We’ve added smooth transitions between the Home and Watchtower tabs on iPad.

Pop-ups shown at the bottom of the screen when performing certain actions now match the appearance of the app, like when you archive an item.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused changes made to an item to not show in the search results.

We’ve fixed some issues where opening a new window on iPad could show blank lists or empty screens.

We’ve fixed an issue where the background of the tab bar would disappear when closing the details of an item to return to the item list.

We’ve fixed some visual alignment issues.

We’ve fixed a visual issue that occurred on the Home screen when the device’s Larger Sizes accessibility setting was turned on.

We’ve fixed an issue where a gap would be shown beside the Cancel button when using a URL to sign in to a 1Password account in the app, like when clicking “Add your account directly” on 1Password.com.

On iPad, tapping a vault and category or list will now show the last item you had selected in that category or list.

We’ve fixed a rare issue that caused the app to stop you from signing in after you’ve completed account recovery.

We’ve updated the design of the Customize Home screen.

When an item is selected on iPad, it now appears blue in the list.

We’ve fixed an issue where locked accounts didn’t show the lock symbol.

We’ve fixed an issue where complications on Apple Watch would be outdated.

The Watchtower score animation is now more subtle when the accessibility setting to reduce motion is turned on.

We’ve fixed an issue where some text could be truncated when setting up AutoFill in certain languages.

We’ve improved the area that you can tap in an item’s overflow menu.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused Duo authentication to not work when switching away from 1Password.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused signed in 1Password accounts to not be shown on the app’s lock screen on iPad.

We’ve fixed an issue on iPad that prevented account icons from being shown on the lock screen.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused the upload progress bar to not show when adding a file to an item.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused the “Actions” option to be missing in the VoiceOver rotor.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused the Attach a File option to not show in the Add More menu.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused the New Item button to not work when opening the app.

We’ve fixed some issues with resizing 1Password on larger iPhones and on iPad.

1Password 8.10.0 for Mac full release notes:

You can now reorder sections and fields when editing an item.

We’ve made some speed improvements to 1Password Unencrypted Export (1PUX), so it’ll only compress necessary files during the export.

Results in the search bar now show the keyboard shortcut needed to open the item details.

The SSH agent will now show an “Unknown app” auth prompt for apps that aren’t supported instead of rejecting the request.

We’ve added an option to install 1Password CLI from the 1Password menu in the menu bar.

We’ve improved the design and accessibility of the autofill behavior settings.

We’ve made a few visual tweaks to the icon used in beta releases of the app.

We’ve updated some translations.

We’ve improved the default width of Large Type windows to show six characters to work better with one-time password.

You’ll now see a note when autofill behaviors have been customized for an item.

Localization has been improved for a number of our supported languages using new translations from Crowdin.

1Password will now automatically repair any duplicated internal section and/or field IDs when you edit and save an item.

You will no longer be prompted to set up biometric unlock when first setting up 1Password if it’s already turned on with your organization’s mobile device management.

1Password now suggests more Microsoft items when saving a login with “Sign in with”.

We’ve improved the accessibility of tooltips in the app.

We’ve improved the performance of some animations.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused 1Password to not update properly.

We’ve fixed an issue where you wouldn’t be prompted to update your sign-in details if you tried to sign in using outdated credentials.

We’ve fixed a small spacing issue with text in the About screen in Settings.

We’ve fixed an issue where logins with a supported sign-in provider wouldn’t show up in full search results.

We’ve fixed an issue where you could still see a prompt to authenticate with two-factor authentication when the app was locked.

We’ve fixed an issue that allowed clicking other accounts on the Sign In screen while one is trying to complete sign in.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused notifications to not appear on items opened in new windows.

VoiceOver now properly refers to the main app window for 1Password as “1Password”.

We’ve fixed a rare issue that caused the app to stop you from signing in after you’ve completed account recovery.

We’ve fixed an issue where ampersands (&) weren’t displayed correctly in account menus.

We’ve fixed an issue where you wouldn’t be prompted for two-factor authentication on an account when first setting up the app.

We’ve fixed an issue where the SSH agent’s default approval setting wasn’t “Application” or saved after the app was closed.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused navigation history to be lost when sorting or changing categories.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused MFA with a security key to not work on nested subdomains of 1password.com, such as ent.1password.com.

We’ve fixed an issue that caused new shortcuts and some other settings to not be applied until restarting the app.

We’ve fixed incorrect op-ssh-sign arg parsing in the SSH agent.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: