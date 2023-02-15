Wednesday’s best deals: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $699 off, MagSafe charger $34, more

All of this week’s best deals are now underway as Wednesday brings a fresh batch of offers. Leading the charge, today Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an even better value at $699 off as a new all-time low is paired with a chance to save on Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger at $34. Not to mention, this must-have M2 Mac mini accessory from Satechi at $80. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an even better value at $699 off

Woot today is now offering Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,800. This is the entry-level configuration that originally launched with a $2,499 price tag, and is now dropping down to the lowest we’ve ever seen thanks to today’s open-box discount. This is well below our previous $2,000 mention from the start of the year, undercutting that by an extra $200 in order to deliver a grand total of $699 in savings. You can also save $599 on the elevated 1TB capacity model, which is also sitting at its lowest price to date.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

As far as the new M2 Pro model goes, you’d pay $2,450 at Amazon right now with the ongoing launch discount attached. Still, that’s nowhere close to the clearance savings offered on the previous-generation model above. But how exactly do the two different models compare? We recently broke down what to expect between Apple’s flagship machines, with the main takeaway being soley focused around performance gains. There’s much of the same overall design that packs a Liquid Retina Display, Thunderbolt 4, and MagSafe charging.

Pair Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger with your iPhone 14

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official MagSafe Charger for $34. Marking only the second chance to save this year and since the holiday shopping season last fall, today’s price cut lands at $5 off the usual $39 going rate. This is the first Amazon offer of the year, too. Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 or 12 series handset. Head below for more.

Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub is a Mac mini must-have

Amazon now offers Satechi’s Stand and Hub for Mac mini at $80, also matched direct from Satechi. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings as well as a match of the third-best price to date. This is the lowest we’ve seen since a sitewide sale back over the holidays last year, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Regardless, this is the best price in nearly two months and a notably-timed discount to pair with your new M2 Mac mini.

Arriving as a complement to all of Apple’s Mac mini models, Satechi’s Stand & Hub packs a matching metal build and rests underneath Apple’s most compact Mac. It packs a series of front-facing I/O for added convenience on plugging in devices, as well as a built-in M.2 SATA SSD slot for adding some extra storage. We found it to be an essential upgrade for Mac mini owners in our previous Tested with 9to5Toys review that look at it as an M1 companion, though this model will work with the new M2 Mac mini, as well.

