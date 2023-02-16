Paramount Plus will get more expensive when it merges with Showtime

Paramount Plus is set to get more expensive later this year, but it’s not all bad news. The price increase is tied to Paramount’s decision to merge its Paramount Plus streaming service with Showtime, so you’ll be paying a little bit more but also getting more content.

Paramount+ and Showtime

Currently, Paramount Plus is priced at $4.99 for the ad-supported tier, which it calls the “Essential” plan, and $9.99 for the “Premium” ad-free plan. The latter plan also includes things like a live stream of your local CBS station and the ability to download content for offline viewing.

Starting sometime in Q3 2023, however, each of these plans is getting more expensive. The “Essential” plan will increase by a dollar to $5.99 per month, and the “Premium” plan will increase by two dollars to $11.99.

As explained by The Streamable, this price increase is tied to the merger of Paramount Plus and Showtime. When this merge happens, the streaming services will be rebranded as “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.”

When you look at the current pricing of Showtime, this is actually a pretty nice deal. Showtime on its own costs $14.99 without ads. So for $11.99 per month, starting in Q3 2023, you’ll get the entire Paramount Plus and Showtime libraries of content for $11.99. This, of course, assumes you are at all interested in Showtime.

The news is less good for the ad-support plan of Paramount Plus, which is getting more expensive despite not adding any Showtime content. There’s no word on whether “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” will be available via Apple TV Channels.

What do you think of this news? Are you a Showtime or Paramount Plus subscriber? Will you stick around following the merge of these two services later this year? Let us know in the comments.

