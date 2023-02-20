Deals: 11-inch M2 iPad Pro $200 off, Apple Watch Ultra bands from $80, iPhone 13, more

All of Monday’s best deals are now going live, with $200 discounts kicking off the week on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Alongside those all-time lows, rare discounts have landed on Apple Watch Trail Loop and Alpine Loop bands from $80 to go alongside these refurbished iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 deals from $260. Not to mention, an ongoing AirPods Pro 2 discount. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro as all-time lows land

A new work week is now underway and joining the discount that’s still up for the taking on 12.9-inch models, Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Marking the third discount ever to be exact, today’s offer drops the higher-end capacity models by $200, which lands the Wi-Fi 1TB capacity at $1,299 in both styles, delivering a match of the all-time low in the process from the usual $1,499 going rate. You can also lock-in the same $200 in savings on 2TB models, as well as Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall, and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard; there are some notable improvements like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Apple Watch Trail Loop and Alpine Loop bands see rare discounts

After seeing the Apple Watch Ultra itself go on sale in several different styles earlier on in the week, today we’re now tracking a chance to bring some of those same stylings to another Apple Watch for less. Courtesy of Amazon, the official Apple Watch Trail Loop Band is now down to $85. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $14 in savings as well as a new all-time low. This is the only discount so far since launching back in September, as well. The new Apple Watch Trail Loop takes on a rugged build for that while designed to pair with Apple Watch Ultra, is also compatible with both 44 and 45mm styles of the mainline Apple Watch Series releases. It packs a fabric design that leverages velcro clasping system to get the perfect fit on your wrist.

Another one of the latest straps from Apple is also on sale, with Amazon marking down the Apple Watch Alpine Loop bands for only the third time. Also on sale and arriving at $80 in the Starlight style, this is down from the usual $99 going rare in order to deliver a new all-time low at $15 off and $5 below our previous mention. Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver on the unique top loop look with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook that slides into place for securing to your wrist.

Apple’s just-refreshed AirPods Pro 2 hit $200

For the first time this year, Amazon is now offering a chance to lock-in better than Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2. Dropping down to an all-time low at $200, this is still one of the first chances to save this much cash on the all-new additions to Apple’s true wireless earbuds stable. You would more regularly pay $249 with today’s $50 discount marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mentions. Delivering all of the same features as the original pair, the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with Find My features, a built-in speaker, and lanyard loop.

iPhone 13 hits $590 alongside Apple Watch Series 7 from $260

Through the end of the day, Woot is now discounting an assortment of certified refurbished iPhones and Apple Watch styles. In this scratch and dent Apple sale, you’ll find some of the best prices yet on last year’s devices as well as older handsets and wearables that are an even better value. Our top pick amongst the price cuts this time around deliver unlocked iPhone 13 models from $590. Originally fetching $799, you’re now looking at the third-best price to date at $209 off. This comes within $20 of the all-time low from Black Friday, as well.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage for a closer look at how the previous-generation experience holds up these days.

If you’re looking to also score yourself a new wearable to help make all of those New Year’s fitness goals happen, Woot today is also discounting a series of Apple Watch models. As part of the sale you’ll find an assortment of different previous-generation models, though our favorite has Apple Watch Series 7 starting from $260. That matches our previous mention on the 41mm GPS model, and is down from the usual $399 going rate in several styles. The larger 45mm offering is now at $270, also on sale and down from the original $429 going rate and also matching the all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience

