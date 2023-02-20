Apple expanding Communication Safety in Messages for kids to six new countries

After launching Communication Safety in Messages for kids at the end of 2021 in the US, the feature made its way to six more countries in 2022. Now Apple is ready to expand Communication Safety to another six countries soon including the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Japan, and more.

As a refresher, Communication Safety allows the Messages app to detect if a child receives or is trying to send a photo with nudity. When a child receives a potentially inappropriate photo, the app automatically blurs the image. Although children can choose to view the photo, doing so will show guidance and age-appropriate resources to help them make a safe choice.

Communication Safety comes disabled by default, and when enabled, it scans photos on the device – so all content sent via iMessage remains end-to-end encrypted.

Reported by iCulture, Apple will be rolling Communication Safety out to six more countries “in the coming weeks.” The Dutch website attended an Apple briefing that shared the new countries will be:

The Netherlands

Belgium

Brazil

Japan

2 more countries outside Europe

Currently, the feature is available in these countries:

US

UK

Canada

France

Germany

Australia

New Zealand

If you want to enable Communication Safety for your child, check out our full guide for all the details, and here’s the overview:

On an adult’s iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app

Choose Screen Time (you’ll need to set this up if it’s not already)

(you’ll need to set this up if it’s not already) Swipe down and choose the child you’d like to set up iPhone Messages safety for

Choose Communication Safety

Tap the toggle at the top next to Check for Sensitive Photos

