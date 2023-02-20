Apple expanding Communication Safety in Messages for kids to six new countries

Michael Potuck

- Feb. 20th 2023 9:30 am PT

Communication Safety in Messages
1 Comment

After launching Communication Safety in Messages for kids at the end of 2021 in the US, the feature made its way to six more countries in 2022. Now Apple is ready to expand Communication Safety to another six countries soon including the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Japan, and more.

As a refresher, Communication Safety allows the Messages app to detect if a child receives or is trying to send a photo with nudity. When a child receives a potentially inappropriate photo, the app automatically blurs the image. Although children can choose to view the photo, doing so will show guidance and age-appropriate resources to help them make a safe choice.

Communication Safety comes disabled by default, and when enabled, it scans photos on the device – so all content sent via iMessage remains end-to-end encrypted.

Reported by iCulture, Apple will be rolling Communication Safety out to six more countries “in the coming weeks.” The Dutch website attended an Apple briefing that shared the new countries will be:

  • The Netherlands
  • Belgium
  • Brazil
  • Japan
  • 2 more countries outside Europe

Currently, the feature is available in these countries:

  • US
  • UK
  • Canada
  • France
  • Germany
  • Australia
  • New Zealand

If you want to enable Communication Safety for your child, check out our full guide for all the details, and here’s the overview:

  • On an adult’s iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app
  • Choose Screen Time (you’ll need to set this up if it’s not already)
  • Swipe down and choose the child you’d like to set up iPhone Messages safety for
  • Choose Communication Safety
  • Tap the toggle at the top next to Check for Sensitive Photos

For more on kids’ privacy and safety:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iOS

iOS

iOS is Apple's mobile operating system that runs on iPhone and iPod touch. Historically, Apple releases a new iOS version once a year, the current version is iOS 13.
Privacy

Privacy

Privacy is a growing concern in today's world. Follow along with all our coverage related to privacy, security, and more in our guide.

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12