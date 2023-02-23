Gentler Streak gets new ‘Wellbeing’ section to show users an intuitive summary of their health data

The popular Gentler Streak fitness app is getting a major update today that adds a new “Wellbeing” section. There, users will find an intuitive summary of their health data “that makes sense to all and is not exclusive to fitness nerds.”

Gentler Streak’s new ‘Wellbeing’ feature

As the name suggests, the Wellbeing section is a place where Gentler Streak users will find a lot of useful information about their health. However, rather than just showing numbers, the app explains whether your metrics are good and the impact each one has on your life.

Wellbeing tracks up to seven different health metrics: sleeping heart rate (SHR) or resting heart rate (when SHR is unavailable), sleep duration, heart rate variability (HRV), respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, and wrist temperature. As you can guess based on these categories, those who sleep with their Apple Watch will get a more detailed summary.

It’s also worth noting that some of the metrics may require specific hardware, such as oxygen saturation (available on Apple Watch Series 6 and later) and wrist temperature (introduced with Apple Watch Series 8). However, you can still use the Wellbeing section without having all this data.

Every morning, Gentler Streak will show the user a “descriptive health summary.” The app learns your typical range for each metric so that it can provide personalized guidance and detect unusual changes. Gentler Streak cofounder Katarina Lotrič says the app aims to motivate people to take care of their health without turning it “into a score.”

We avoid putting your daily form into a score, percentage, or body battery concept. To make a healthier lifestyle more accessible and do justice to data, we communicate in simple words, as in everyday life. Our approach hopefully provides clearer insight into personal wellbeing and has the power to motivate people of all fitness levels and backgrounds.

The developers also teased some other features coming later this year for Gentler Streak users. These include menstrual cycle tracking, new widgets and complications, and a new way to “observe how your active life impacts your health in the long run.”

More about the app

Gentler Streak was awarded the 2022 App of the Year for Apple Watch by Apple. The app has been available for iPhone since 2021 and was released for Apple Watch in February 2022.

The app is available for free on the App Store. However, some of the features require a subscription or a lifetime license. If you want to learn more about the app, be sure to read 9to5Mac’s interview with Gentler Streak founder Katarina Lotrič.

