iPhone Clean Energy Charging: Here’s how it works

One of the more interesting features recently added to iPhone is something called Clean Energy Charging. Apple says that this feature aims to “reduce your carbon footprint” by charging when lower carbon-emission electricity is available. In a support document, Apple has more details on how this feature works…

Apple says:

When Clean Energy Charging is enabled and you connect your iPhone to a charger, your iPhone gets a forecast of the carbon emissions in your local energy grid and uses it to charge your iPhone during times of cleaner energy production. Clean Energy Charging is available only in the United States and is on by default when you set up your iPhone or after you update to iOS 16.1.

Clean Energy Charging is enabled by default, but you can manage the setting by going into the Settings app, choosing Battery, then Battery Health & Charging. Here, you’ll see a new toggle dedicated to the Clean Energy Charging feature.

Clean Energy Charging works together with Optimized Battery Charging to learn your charging habits. Clean Energy Charging engages only where you spend the most time and regularly charge your iPhone for long periods of time, such as your home and place of work. The feature doesn’t engage if your charging habits are variable or you’re in a new location, such as when you travel.

For Clean Energy Charging to work, Apple says the following settings must be configured:

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging and make sure that Clean Energy Charging is on. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services and make sure that Location Services is on. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services and make sure that System Customization is on. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services > System Services > Significant Locations and make sure that Significant Locations is on.

Finally, if you enable Clean Energy Charging but want to override it, you can do so directly from your iPhone’s lock screen. When Clean Energy Charging suspends charging, you’ll see a notification on your lock screen. Long press on this notification then choose the “Charge Now” option to override.

