App Store Connect now lets developers use peer group benchmarks for metrics

Apple on Wednesday announced a developer-focused update. More specifically, App Analytics – a tool that’s part of App Store Connect – will now let developers use peer group benchmarks for metrics about their apps. As a result, developers will be able to compare the performance of their apps with other similar apps available on the App Store.

Peer group benchmarks coming to App Store Connect

For those unfamiliar, App Store Connect is the platform where developers can manage their iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps available on the App Store.

As explained by the company, peer group benchmarks will provide even more insights to help developers find more opportunities for growth. The tool can compare an app’s performance with others in the same category, business model, and download volume to “ensure relevant comparisons.”

At the same time, Apple says that the performance of individual apps will remain private, so developers won’t have direct access to information from other specific apps.

With this level of benchmark, app developers will be able to test different elements of the app’s product page to “find out which resonate with people most, create additional product page versions to highlight specific features or content, get feedback on beta versions of your app, offer in‑app events to encourage engagement, and so much more.”

Here’s how the company describes the new feature:

Peer group benchmarks provide powerful new insights across the customer journey, so you can better understand what works well for your app and find opportunities for improvement. Apps are placed into groups based on their App Store category, business model, and download volume to ensure relevant comparisons. Using industry-leading differential privacy techniques, peer group benchmarks provide relevant and actionable insights — all while keeping the performance of individual apps private. Review your new benchmark data, then leverage other tools in App Store Connect to improve conversion rates, proceeds, crash rates, and user retention.

Developers working with Apple platforms can find more details on how to view benchmark data for their apps on the Apple Developer website.

