The classic Apple Books page turn animation is back in iOS 16.4, here’s how it works

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 1 2023 - 2:23 pm PT
0 Comments
Curl page turn effect Apple Books

As iOS 16.4 beta testing continues, we got some new features with the second release. After axing its classic skeuomorphic design with iOS 16 last fall, the upcoming release brings back the “Curl” page turn effect in the Apple Books app, here’s how it works.

The first iOS 16.4 beta arrived with features like new emoji, the ability to automate the always-on display, a Lock Screen Shortcut, and more.

Now the second beta has landed with fewer changes, but one of the interesting ones is for those who use Apple’s Books app. Now there are three options for the page turn effect – thanks to the skeuomorphic “Curl” being added back.

Fans of the Curl page effect enjoy the lifelike and whimsical response it brings to reading on iPhone or iPad.

Get Curl page turn effect in Apple Books

You’ll need to be running the iOS 16.4 beta to get this feature or wait for the iOS 16.4 public release. Check out our guide for how to install the free beta.

  1. Open Apple’s Books app on your iPhone
  2. With iOS 16.4 b2 and later, “Curl” is set as the default, mimicking the effect of turning a physical page
  3. To change the page turn effect, tap your screen > choose the menu button in the bottom right corner (2 lines over 3 dots)
  4. Now pick Themes & Settings > tap the page with the bent corner icon
  5. Choose “Slide” or “None” or stick with the new/old “Curl” default

Here’s how this looks in the latest iOS release:

Change page turn effect Apple Books 1
How to Live by Derek Sivers featured above

Are you excited to see the return of Curl in Apple Books? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from…
Apple Books

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12