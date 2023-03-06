Apple releases tvOS 16.3.3 with fix for Siri Remote connectivity issues

Apple is rolling out tvOS 16.3.3 for Apple TV users today, three weeks after the release of tvOS 16.3.2. Today’s update addresses Siri Remote connectivity problems that have been impacting Apple TV 4K users.

Apple TV users have been plagued by issues affecting Siri Remote reliability and connectivity for several months. While some people had hoped last month’s release of tvOS 16.3.2 would solve those problems, it didn’t.

Apple says that tvOS 16.3.3, however, does include that long-awaited fix for the Siri Remote:

This update fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can become unresponsive on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation).

tvOS 16.3.3 is only available for the latest third-generation Apple TV 4K, which is the model affected by the Siri Remote connectivity issues.

Apple TV+ Siri Remote connectivity issues

Apple released a new version of the Apple TV 4K last fall, adding a new A15 Bionic chip inside, support for HDR 10+, and a new Siri Remote with USB-C for charging. There are countless threads on Reddit and Apple’s support website complaining of connectivity issues between the Apple TV and Siri Remote.

Users say that Siri Remote regularly disconnects from their Apple TV, without any sort of pattern or explanation. These users say that the Siri Remote will disconnect while the Apple TV is playing something, usually minutes after the remote was used to initiate that playback.

Hopefully, today’s update to tvOS 16.3.3 fixes the issue once and for all..just like Apple claims it does. If you’re an Apple TV 4K user affected by these Siri Remote problems, let us know down in the comments if today’s udpate resolves the bugs.