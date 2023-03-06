New iPhone 14 color option ‘imminent,’ Gurman corroborates

A new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent, according to a tweet from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman today. This comes after a sketchier leak posted to Weibo last week said a new color would be released sometime this year.

New iPhone 14 color is imminent

Last week’s rumor said the iPhone 14 will soon launch in a new yellow color option. Gurman doesn’t address what color Apple is planning, but rather just that a “new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent.”

Apple announced new green iPhone 13 and alpine green iPhone 13 Pro color options last year on March 8. In 2021, the special spring purple edition iPhone 12 was announced on April 20.

Last year, Apple held a special event in early March to announce the Mac Studio, Studio Display, and more. This year, we’re expecting March announcements to be press releases — perhaps with shorter event-style keynote videos released simultaneously.

The last time Apple offered a yellow model was with the iPhone 11. At this point, it’s unclear whether both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will get a new yellow option. It’s possible only the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are updated since the iPhone 14 Pro is already available in gold.

What do you think of the rumored iPhone 14 in yellow? Let us know down in the comments.

