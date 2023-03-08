Apple Watch gets OpenAI’s popular chatbot with watchGPT app

Whether you’re regularly using ChatGPT or want to check it out for the first time, OpenAI’s hit chatbot has made the jump to Apple Watch with a dedicated third-party app called watchGPT. Here are all the details…

The new app makes it possible to interact with ChatGPT directly on your wrist with Apple Watch and even includes a complication if you want to add quick access to your watch face.

Along with getting ChatGPT responses on your wearable, watchGPT includes an option to quickly share them via text, email, and social media.

watchGPT features

Interact with ChatGPT right from your Apple Watch

Quickly get answers to your questions or generate longer messages without typing

Share the outcome of your interaction with others via text, email or social media

Set the app as a complication for easy access

Does not collect any data

Available in English, Dutch, French, and Spanish

How to get ChatGPT on Apple Watch

watchGPT is available now as a one-time $3.99/€ 4,99 purchase from the App Store.

Looking ahead, watchGPT developer Hidde van der Ploeg is planning to update the app with these features:

Currently, you can ask only one question, in the next update you’ll be able to have a whole conversation

Complication should enable input directly

Use your own API Key

History

Option to have vocal input by default

Option to have response be read out by the app

What do you think? Is ChatGPT on your wrist something you’d find valuable? What ways have you been using ChatGPT or similar? Share your thoughts in the comments!

