Snapchat launches ChatGPT integration, warns to not share your secrets

Feb 27 2023
Snapchat ChatGPT My AI

Snapchat is the latest app to bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT experience to its (paid) users. The platform calls the integration “My AI” and pitches it to get birthday gift ideas, plan trips, suggest recipes, and more inside Snapchat. However, it has a few warnings too.

Snapchat announced the launch in a newsroom post today:

Today we’re launching My AI, a new chatbot running the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology that we’ve customized for Snapchat. My AI is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, rolling out this week.

The integration lets users name the AI along with giving it a custom wallpaper. While Snapchat shared a few use cases for the feature like getting birthday gift ideas, writing poetry, getting recipes, and planning trips, it also offered some warnings – which was a good idea after Bing has seen some snafus with its integration.

Snapchat highlights to “not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.” It also notes that conversations “will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience.”

As with all AI-powered chatbots, My AI is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying just about anything. Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance! All conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience. Please do not share any secrets with My AI and do not rely on it for advice.

For early adopters, you can press and hold on a message with My AI to submit feedback. As mentioned above, Snapchat is rolling the new feature out this week for Snapchat+ subscribers.

The Verge also got details about the custom ChatGPT integration. Snapchat is basically using “fast mobile-friendly version” that’s been “restricted in what it can answer.”

Snap’s employees have trained it to adhere to the company’s trust and safety guidelines and not give responses that include swearing, violence, sexually explicit content, or opinions about dicey topics like politics.

My AI has also been designed so it won’t work to write academic essays for students. Speaking to The Verge, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says the plan is to eventually bring the feature to all Snapchat users, not just premium subscribers – he doesn’t see it as a fad:

“The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we’re going to talk to AI every day,” he says. “And this is something we’re well positioned to do as a messaging service.”

Michael Potuck

