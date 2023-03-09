9to5Mac Happy Hour 424: Apple Music Classical announced, iPhone 15 mute switch, M3 Mac schedule

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Mar 9 2023 - 10:51 am PT
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Zac react to the announcement of Apple Music Classical, and recent rumors about the new design for the iPhone 15 mute ‘switch’ and the rollout for the next generation M3 Apple Silicon Macs. Plus, we discuss the experience of using HomePods as your TV speakers.

