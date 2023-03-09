9to5Mac Happy Hour 424: Apple Music Classical announced, iPhone 15 mute switch, M3 Mac schedule

Benjamin and Zac react to the announcement of Apple Music Classical, and recent rumors about the new design for the iPhone 15 mute ‘switch’ and the rollout for the next generation M3 Apple Silicon Macs. Plus, we discuss the experience of using HomePods as your TV speakers.
Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to Headspace.com/MAC for a one-month free trial.
Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.
Sponsored by Kolide: Kolide ensures that if a device isn’t secure, it can’t access your cloud apps. It’s Zero Trust for Okta. Watch an On-Demand Demo today!
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social
Read More
- Apple Music Classical launching on March 28, here’s a first look
- Use HDMI ARC or eARC with your Apple TV 4K
- Apple launches new yellow color for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via satellite feature expanding to six new countries this month
- iPhone 15 Pro rumored to have new unified volume buttons
- iOS 16.4 lets users sign in with different Apple ID to download beta
- New 15-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to feature M3 chip
- New M3 iMac could launch 2H 2023
Subscribe or Follow
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments