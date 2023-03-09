9to5Mac Happy Hour 424: Apple Music Classical announced, iPhone 15 mute switch, M3 Mac schedule

Benjamin and Zac react to the announcement of Apple Music Classical, and recent rumors about the new design for the iPhone 15 mute ‘switch’ and the rollout for the next generation M3 Apple Silicon Macs. Plus, we discuss the experience of using HomePods as your TV speakers.

Sponsored by Headspace: You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to Headspace.com/MAC for a one-month free trial.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Sponsored by Kolide: Kolide ensures that if a device isn’t secure, it can’t access your cloud apps. It’s Zero Trust for Okta. Watch an On-Demand Demo today!

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More