PCalc for iOS and Mac enhanced with new capabilities for functions, conversions, and constants

The powerful and popular advanced calculator PCalc has gotten a valuable update today. Arriving for all Apple devices, the release brings the ability for user functions and conversions to call other functions and conversions, the option to reference constants within user functions and conversions, and more.

Along with the more capable user functions, conversions, and constants, the PCalc update includes an option to make the display blink “if it is updated with an identical value” and there’s now a description about the “Allow in Background” permission on macOS 13 if the menu bar widget doesn’t open.

The update also includes a few bug fixes for editing functions and conversions and missing buttons in the layout editor.

As a refresher, PCalc is feature-rich and great for programmers, engineers, scientists, students, or anyone who is looking for a powerful and customizable calculator experience with a multi-line display.

Existing users can upgrade now to the latest release for free. For new users, PCalc is available as a one-time $9.99 purchase on both iOS/iPadOS/watchOS and Mac.

"We can't wait to see what you do with it!” pic.twitter.com/gv1wtm8ca4 — James Thomson (@jamesthomson) March 9, 2023

Full PCalc 4.10.6 release notes:

User functions and conversions can now call other functions and conversions. Within reason! Let’s not get too recursive here.

You can now reference constants within user functions and conversions.

Added an option to blink the display if it is updated with an identical value.

Added an explanation about the “Allow in Background” permission on macOS 13 if the menu bar widget won’t open.

Fixed a problem editing user functions and conversions.

Fixed a problem with missing buttons in the layout editor.

Fixed a problem communicating with the “About by PCalc” app.