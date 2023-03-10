Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus now available to order

The (non-revolutionary) yellow iPhone 14 and yellow iPhone 14 Plus are now available to order from the Apple Store, if for some reason you were holding out on upgrading lest a banana yellow color option.

First orders for the yellow iPhone 14 will ship on Tuesday, March 14. The iPhone 14 is otherwise identical, except for the yellow colored glass bezel and aluminium sides.

Apple typically refreshes its lineup of iPhone colors in the spring, as a way to juice sales mid-cycle. For the iPhone 14, yellow joins the existing color options of midnight, starlight, PRODUCT(RED), blue, and purple. There is no new color option for the Pro or Pro Max.

This week, Apple also refreshed its colorways for iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

It also announced that Emergency SOS via satellite will launch in six new countries before the end of March; Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal. iPhone 14 buyers get two years of satellite service for free. Apple has not yet announced the plan for pricing after that free window expires.

The iPhone 14 introduced features like Emergency SOS via Satellite, Action mode video stabilization and Cinematic mode for video. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus also offer big jumps in battery life over the previous generation.

Of course, potential yellow iPhone buyers should be aware that we already many months into the lifetime of the iPhone 14.

The next-generation iPhone 15 lineup will be released in the fall of this year, likely at a media event in September. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will include a USB-C port, replacing Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector.

Moreover, we are expecting major redesign for the iPhone 15 Pro; rumors point to a new round-curved chassis, capacitive side buttons, titanium and more.