CardioBot can now measure stress levels based on your Apple Watch data

CardioBot is a popular app that uses health data from the Apple Watch to show how users can live a healthier life by showing notable patterns. The app has now been updated with a new feature that uses this same data obtained through the Apple Watch to measure stress levels.

Heart rate variability and stress levels

As the app explains to users, the feature is based on heart rate variability, or HRV. Such variation can show how well your body can handle stress or even a hard workout. People with low HRV may experience more stress, while those with high HRV don’t face stress often. A high HRV also indicates that a person’s cardiovascular system is in good shape.

Combining the data from your heart that comes from the Apple Watch, CardioBot now shows HRV levels in an intuitive way. With this data, users can plan more challenging workouts and understand when exactly their body is under stress.

For those unfamiliar, makes it easy to visualize your heart rate and other data to discover trends. The app also supports blood and pulse pressure tracking. The analyses are provided based on studies and recommendations of the American Heart Association.

​Your Apple Watch measures your heart rate every 4 minutes during the day. With CardioBot, you can easily understand the data captured by the Apple Watch so you can improve your lifestyle and discover notable patterns. CardioBot uses the studies provided by the American Heart Association to build smart recommendations that help you to improve your cardiovascular system and maintain good health.

In addition to the main health features, the app also comes with widgets for the iPhone’s Lock Screen and Home Screen.

You can download CardioBot on the App Store now. The app is free to download with a monthly in-app subscription of $1.99 or $19.99 per year. It’s worth noting that it requires an iPhone running iOS 14 or later and an Apple Watch running watchOS 7 or later.

