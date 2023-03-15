‘realityOS’ platform referenced in open source code from Apple ahead of Reality Pro mixed reality headset

Apple could be planning two different operating systems for its headset ecosystem: xrOS and realityOS

Apple has reportedly been working on a new mixed reality headset, which is expected to be announced sometime this year. We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about this product, but now there’s new evidence about its existence – and it comes from Apple. Open source code provided by the company itself now references the “realityOS” platform.

Apple’s AR/VR headset expected to run realityOS

As shared by Aaron on Twitter, Apple today updated its source code available for developers on GitHub. Interestingly, the latest open source code from the company mentions “realityOS” and “Reality Simulator” along with currently existing platforms such as iOS, macOS, and watchOS.

9to5Mac can independently confirm mentions of realityOS, Reality Simulator, and “Wolf” (the platform’s codename) in Apple’s open source code.

For anyone unfamiliar, realityOS is the potential name for the operating system that will run on Apple’s mixed reality headset. The name was previously mentioned in App Store logs, another Apple tool for developers. The company has also trademarked realityOS with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2021.

However, Bloomberg once reported that Apple has settled on “xrOS” as the platform name for its new headset. The name would be a reference to “extended reality,” which also makes sense when considering the whole idea of integration between AR and VR. Apple has also registered trademarks such as “Reality One,” “Reality Pro,” and “Reality Processor.”

What the rumors say about the headset

Apple Mixed Reality headset

The first iteration of the headset is expected to be unveiled at WWDC in June, with the device going on sale later in the year. It will feature two high-resolution micro-OLED displays (one for each eye), along with dozens of integrated cameras and sensors for hand and eye tracking, all powered by the M2 chip.

Due to its premium hardware, the headset is expected to cost around $3000, although Apple is already working on a cheaper version for the future. The Information said Apple was targeting to cut the price in half, to around the $1,500 mark.

Are you looking forward to Apple’s mixed reality headset? Let us know in the comments section below.

