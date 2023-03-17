Friday’s best deals: Apple M2 Mac mini $99 off, M1 Pro MacBook Pro $500 off, more

We’re heading into the weekend with a new collection of Friday’s best deals, all brought to us courtesy of 9to5Toys. On tap today is a new all-time low on Apple’s just-released M2 Mac mini at $99 off. That’s joined by a more portable offering, with a $500 discount on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. And if you need a must-have Mac accessory, Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is now down to $104. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $99 on Apple’s just-released M2 Mac mini

With the weekend on tap, Amazon is now rounding out this Friday by offering one of the first chances to save on Apple’s new M2 Mac mini. Marking down the 512GB capacity to $700, you’re now looking at a new all-time low. The $99 in savings from the usual $799 price tag are well below our previous $749 mention and marking only the third discount to date on the recently-refreshed machine.

Apple’s all-new M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its latest-generation of in-house silicon. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDM output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and 256GB of storage. Over at 9to5Mac, we detail what to expect from the experience, too.

New low takes $500 off Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro

Apple may have just launched new M2 Pro MacBooks earlier in the year, but for those who want a better deal than marginally better performance, Best Buy is ending the week with the best discount yet on previous-generation professional macOS machines. Right now, you can score the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,499, which is down from the original $1,999 going rate and delivering $500 in savings. This is a new all-time low at an extra $100 below our previous mention, too. Or if you don’t mind going with an Open-Box Excellent condition model, you can drop prices as low as $1,394 to save even more cash.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is a must-have for new M2 Mac mini owners at $104

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $104. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and since back in the fall at $25 off. It is the lowest we’ve seen since back in October specifically, and hits the second-best Amazon price to date, too. Whether you’re looking to fully convert that shiny new M2 Pro MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade your new M2 Mac mini, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find.

Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. This is easily one of the best accessories on the market for desktop Mac users, which you can score at one of the best prices yet, too.

