Apple @ Work: 1Password gains deep integration with an Okta driven unlock option

As remote work continues to become the norm, businesses are finding it increasingly important to have a reliable identity management solution in place. Okta, a leading identity and access management platform, has become a vital component of this infrastructure for many enterprises. With its ability to manage user authentication and authorization across multiple systems and applications, Okta has become an essential tool for businesses that operate remotely. Now, 1Password has gained deeper integration with Okta – making both platforms that much more valuable.

1Password has emerged as the go-to password management tool for many organizations due to its robust feature set that streamlines password management and enhances security. With 1Password, organizations can securely store passwords, manage access and permissions for individual team members, and share passwords and other sensitive information with ease. Additionally, 1Password’s support for rotating two-factor authentication (2FA) keys allows teams to easily manage and share these keys, further enhancing security. With its easy-to-use interface and powerful security features, 1Password has become the default way for organizations to manage and share passwords, helping them stay secure and productive in an increasingly remote world.

What if you combined the power of 1Password and Okta?

Together, Okta and 1Password provide an even simpler and more robust security solution than SSO can offer alone. While Okta safeguards logins for approved apps added to Okta, 1Password protects almost everything else, including payment cards, sensitive documents, developer secrets, and logins not added to Okta. The two services work together to create a comprehensive enterprise security suite with detailed admin controls, actionable insights, and extensive reporting capabilities.

When you use Unlock with Okta to access your company-wide 1Password account, you can make it easier for employees to access their accounts, strengthen access controls and security by extending Okta’s authentication policies to every 1Password account unlock, and improve auditing, compliance, and reporting workflows by tracking 1Password account sign-on events with Okta. Integrating 1Password with your existing identity and access management (IAM) infrastructure fills gaps in your sign-on security model and secures your employees, regardless of how they sign in.

To streamline the onboarding and offboarding process, you can use the 1Password SCIM bridge to automate provisioning and deprovisioning and connect 1Password to Okta.

The 1Password way of SSO preserves zero-knowledge architecture and end-to-end encryption, and decryption occurs on the user’s device. The credentials used are derived from the account password and Secret Key, and as always, 1Password does not store or have access to the keys needed to decrypt data. While uncompromising security is a top priority, usability is also essential. To strike a balance, 1Password finds ways to enhance ease of use through security and vice versa. SSO is no exception.



For organizations that rely on 1Password, this new Okta integration makes it even easier to deploy and manage.

