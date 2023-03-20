kuo: USB-C to enable faster charging speeds for iPhone 15, but only with certified cables

Based on the latest reports, iPhone 15 will be the one to finally ditch the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C. However, although USB-C has become an industry standard, Apple still plans to limit it somewhat on the iPhone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported on Monday that the USB-C port will enable faster charging speeds for the iPhone 15, but only with certified cables.

iPhone 15 to get USB-C, but with limitations

According to Kuo, Apple will optimize the performance of fast charging with USB-C on iPhone 15 models. Currently, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 support up to 20W of maximum charging speed, while Pro models support up to 27W. This means that users will be able to recharge their iPhones faster, but only if they have the right charger.

The company no longer ships the iPhone with the power adapter included in the box, so users need to buy a new one if they don’t already have a compatible charger at home. The company’s most affordable option is the 20W USB-C adapter, but Apple also has a 30W one that costs $39.

But even so, there’s another catch. Kuo claims that the faster charging speeds will only work with Apple-certified USB-C cables. So even if you have a compatible plug adapter, it may not deliver its full power to the iPhone without the right cable.

Earlier this year, the leaker ShrimpApplePro had already reported that Apple would offer MFi (Made for iPhone) certification for USB-C accessories. The leaker also said that cables without MFi certification will have limited charging speeds. Of course, this doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to use any USB-C cables with your iPhone 15. They just won’t achieve full performance.

Another report from Kuo pointed out that while the entire iPhone 15 lineup will get the USB-C port, only the Pro models will support USB 3.2 for faster data transfer speeds. The regular iPhone 15 models will continue with slower USB 2.0. Something similar happened with the iPad, as the iPad 10 has a USB-C port but with 2.0 speeds.

On a related note, Kuo mentioned that Apple is expected to increase shipments of its 20W USB-C power adapter by up to 120% with the launch of the iPhone 15, as many users still using old chargers will be forced to buy a new one with a USB-C port.

More about iPhone 15

iPhone 15 models will have a new design with slightly curved edges, while the camera bump will be larger and the display bezels thinner. Apple will keep the same four sizes from the current iPhone 14 lineup for the new models. However, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will ditch the notch in favor of the Dynamic Island.

Some other changes include new unified volume buttons and a periscope lens for the 15 Pro models. The new iPhones are expected to be announced by Apple in September.