Tuesday’s best deals: 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro $200 off, M1 iPad Pro $699 off lows, more

All of Tuesday’s best discounts are now live thanks to the reporting over at 9to5Toys, with a pair of notable iPad offers leading the way. You can now save $200 on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at its second-best price yet. Or if you’re not sold on the latest from Apple Silicon, the previous-generation cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros should do the trick with up to $699 in savings attached. Then be sure to go check out OtterBox’s iPhone 14 power bank with MagSafe passthrough charging as it hits $41. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is now $200 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on Apple’s newest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. Discounting the Wi-Fi 512GB capacity, you can now drop this flagship device to $1,199. That’s down from the usual $1,399 going rate in order to deliver $200 in savings. This is matching the second-best discount to date. Plus, if you can get away with a smaller capacity model, the 128GB offering now rests at $1,049 from its usual $1,099 price tag.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over in our coverage.

Spring clearance takes up to $699 off cellular 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros

If you haven’t been sold on the M2 devices yet and are still looking for a way to bring iPadOS into your workflow, Best Buy is now discounting Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Putting cellular configurations in the spotlight, pricing now starts from $1,000 for the 256GB capacity. This is down from its usual $1,399 going rate that it still trends at while clocking in at $100 below our previous mention. At $399 off, it’s the lowest we’ve seen this year and within $1 of the all-time low. We’ll break it down below, but there’s also up to $699 in savings across the rest of the lineup.

Even now that the new 2022 model has arrived, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience centered around a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Cellular M1 iPad Pro discounts:

OtterBox’s iPhone 14 power bank with MagSafe passthrough charging hits $41

OtterBox just launched a new generation of its MagSafe power bank, arriving earlier in the month with a largely indistinguishable feature set as the original model. Today we’re tracking one of the first chances to save thanks to an Amazon offer that drops pricing down to $41. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at 49% in savings as well as a new all-time low. For comparison, you’d pay $50 for the older model right now, too.

OtterBox’s new MagSafe Power Bank 2.0 arrives with a 5,000mAh internal battery that power the iPhone 14-friendly package. It’s also compatible with previous-generation 13 and 12 series handsets, sporting a magnetic ring that allows it to snap right to the back of your handset. There’s still the same 7.5W output we’ve come to expect, as well as one of the more novel features of any MagSafe power bank out there. OtterBox takes the experience one step further by allowing you to refuel the battery with another MagSafe charger on top of its dual direction USB-C charging port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our original Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]

NZXT H9 is a big, beautiful way to showcase a powerful PC [Video]

Value where it matters: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT Review [Video]