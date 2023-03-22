Carjacking attempt foiled by AirTag, thief’s inability to drive a stick shift

A new story out of Chicago highlights the versatility of Apple’s AirTag item tracker. According to a report from CWBChicago, a man’s attempted carjacking failed in part because he didn’t know how to drive a stick shift car. He then fled the scene carrying the victim’s keys… on which an AirTag was attached.

AirTag (partially) responsible for failed carjacking

The report explains how 25-year-old Andrew Moran attempted the carjacking, saying he “needed to take the car because someone would kill him if he didn’t.” The victim obliged, but Moran’s plan failed once he realized the Audi A3 in question was a stick shift.

Holding his left hand in his jacket pocket, Moran told the victim to get out because he “needed” to take the car because someone would kill him if he didn’t, prosecutors said. The woman, believing Moran had a gun in his jacket pocket, got out and called the police from a nearby store. While she called for help, Moran struggled to get her Audi A3 moving because he didn’t know how to drive a stick shift, according to prosecutors. He gave up and ran away as police sirens grew louder. Prosecutors said surveillance cameras recorded the carjacking attempt.

As Moran fled the scene, he hopped on the Blue Line train in Chicago. The police were tracking the key fob via the AirTag in the victim’s Find My app. Using this information, “intercepted an inbound train at the Addison station and arrested Moran.” The victim’s keys were found on the train car.

Moran, who police say also spit in an officer’s face and kicked other cops, was charged with vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery of peace officers.

To recap, here’s what we’ve learned from this story: If you’re going to steal a car with a manual transmission, make sure you know how to drive a stick shift. Second, don’t flee the scene carrying an AirTag attached to the victim’s keys. This seems self-explanatory to me, but maybe not to everyone.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon