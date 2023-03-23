9to5Mac Happy Hour 426: iOS 16.4 features, SiriGPT, Apple TV+ theatrical ambitions

Benjamin and Zac discuss all the cool features coming in iOS 16.4, and what old macOS habits they’ve carried across to the modern day. Zac gives his thoughts on the Kindle Scribe, and Apple dips its toe into the neural network language model hype train with a new Siri framework hidden in the tvOS beta. Plus, Apple TV+ wants to make a big splash in cinemas with plans for wide theatrical distribution of its original films going forward.

