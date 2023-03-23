 Skip to main content

9to5Mac Happy Hour 426: iOS 16.4 features, SiriGPT, Apple TV+ theatrical ambitions

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Mar 23 2023 - 11:25 am PT
0 Comments
9to5mac happy hour

Benjamin and Zac discuss all the cool features coming in iOS 16.4, and what old macOS habits they’ve carried across to the modern day. Zac gives his thoughts on the Kindle Scribe, and Apple dips its toe into the neural network language model hype train with a new Siri framework hidden in the tvOS beta. Plus, Apple TV+ wants to make a big splash in cinemas with plans for wide theatrical distribution of its original films going forward.

Sponsored by Mkeke (Em-Key Key): Since 2015 Mkeke has been a top iPhone case brand specializing in designing exquisite, diverse and comfortable iPhone cases.

Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.

Sponsored by Wildgrain: Get $30 off your first box plus free croissants in every box when you go to Wildgrain.com/happyhour to start your subscription.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac or @zac@lunarpunk.social

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo or @bzamayo@mastodon.social

Read More

Subscribe or Follow

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.