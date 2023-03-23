HomeKit Weekly: Aqara brings HomeKit Secure Video to a battery-powered doorbell for the first time

Smart doorbells have become a popular option for homeowners who want to keep an eye on their front door while also triggering some HomeKit automation as well. Battery-powered doorbells are easy to install and offer a range of features that make them an excellent alternative to traditional wired doorbells. In this week’s HomeKit Weekly, we’ll look at the benefits of battery-powered doorbells and review the Aqara G4 video doorbell, a wireless smart doorbell that offers a range of features and benefits for folks looking for an easy-to-install HomeKit doorbell.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

The benefits of a battery-powered smart doorbell

Battery-powered doorbells have several advantages over wired doorbells. Firstly, they are easy to install and don’t require an electrician to set up. Almost can install the doorbell themselves, saving on hiring an electrician. It’s also ideal for someone who’s renting and doesn’t want to make a permanent installation. Using 3M tape, you can easily install it and remove it later.

Second, battery-powered doorbells can be added where doorbell wiring isn’t available or isn’t powerful enough due to the age of the home (lack of voltage). This makes them an ideal option for homes that lack doorbell wiring, and it eliminates the need for an electrician to install additional wiring or upgrade the voltage converter.



If you’re the type of person who likes to upgrade devices frequently, battery-powered options are certainly easier to upgrade in the future as well.

Installation of the Aqara G4 video doorbell

The Aqara G4 is a wireless doorbell that offers easy installation, making it an ideal option for homeowners who want a smart doorbell without the hassle of wiring. The installation process is straightforward, and homeowners can easily set up the device in just a few minutes.

To install the Aqara G4, homeowners need to follow the steps below:

Install the base station/chime near the doorbell on the inside of your home with permanent power via USB-C (adaptor not included)

Install six (yes, six) double AA batteries in the doorbell (They’ll last around four months)

Add the doorbell to the Aqara app to upgrade firmware easily

Add the HomeKit code to the chime by scanning it with the Home app. The doorbell will show up as a doorbell with HomeKit Security video

Overall, the installation process for the Aqara G4 is straightforward and virtually anyone can easily set up the device without the need for a professional installer. One thing to note is that although it is battery-powered, there is an option to wire it to your existing doorbell wiring if you have it. If you go that route, either hire a professional or at least go ahead and turn the breaker off where your doorbell is powered.

Who is the Aqara G4 video doorbell ideal for?

The Aqara G4 is an ideal option for someone who wants a smart doorbell but doesn’t have wiring or doesn’t want to change their existing doorbell for decorative reasons. The Aqara G4 video doorbell is the only battery-powered doorbell on the market that offers HomeKit Security Video, making it an excellent option for homeowners who use Apple’s smart home video solutions. I’ve had it up and running for a few months, and it’s pretty fantastic. If you have an Apple TV and HomePods, the integration is pretty fantastic. When someone rings the doorbell, my HomePods make a chime and the picture pops up on our Apple TVs. You can also use HomeKit automations to turn on various lights in your home when motion is detected as well.

Wrap-up

The Aqara G4 video doorbell not only supports HomeKit Secure Video and local streaming to Amazon and Google smart displays, but it will also work with Matter after the Matter specification for cameras is released. This feature means that homeowners can easily integrate the Aqara G4 with their existing smart home devices and platforms so as you change platforms, the doorbell can work with anything that supports matter.

If you don’t have a HomeKit Secure Video subscription through iCloud+, the G4 is equipped with local, AI-enabled facial recognition, which can trigger different automations depending on the person detected inside the Aqara app. Additionally, the device offers both seven-day free cloud storage and optional local storage via a microSD card that can be installed in the chime, allowing users to store their footage locally for security reasons.

Overall, the Aqara G4 video doorbell is a great wireless doorbell that’s easy to install and use. If you’re looking for a solid battery-powered doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video, then it’s the ideal solution. My only complaint is I wish it was a rechargeable battery over USB-C, but otherwise – be sure to have enough AA batteries on hand to swap every four months. It can be purchased from Amazon US/Canada (Use code USCAVDG4 for 15% off through the 25th) or Amazon UK (Use code EUDOORBELLG4 for 15% off through the 25th).