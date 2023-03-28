HomePod and HomePod mini officially coming to Singapore next week

Apple has been slowly expanding the availability of HomePod, the company’s smart speaker. But the list of countries where HomePod is available is about to get longer, as the company confirmed on Tuesday that both HomePod and HomePod will be officially available in Singapore starting April 6.

HomePod coming to Singapore

The products were added to Apple Singapore’s website today. Although you can’t buy them yet, Apple says that pre-orders for the HomePod in the country will begin on March 30 at 9 a.m. local time. The HomePod and HomePod mini will be available in stores a week later in all color options.

In Singapore, the HomePod mini will cost S$139, while the second-generation HomePod will cost From S$429. The prices are similar to those in the United States.

HomePod mini was introduced in 2020 as a cheaper alternative to the original HomePod, which was later discontinued by Apple. Apple’s small smart speaker has Siri and AirPlay built in, and it also works as a HomeKit hub for smart home accessories. HomePod mini is currently available in black, white, blue, orange, and yellow.

The second generation HomePod, on the other hand, came as a replacement for the original HomePod that was discontinued in 2021. The design is pretty much the same as the first version, but with some minor tweaks. The second generation HomePod is only available in White and Midnight.

Last December, Apple launched the HomePod in South Africa, Sweden, Finland, and Norway. iOS 16.4 also hints that Apple has been working on bringing the HomePod to Israel, although this has yet to be confirmed by the company.

Read also