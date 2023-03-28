Deals: 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro $559 off, Satechi 20% off Apple accessory sale, more

We’re back with the Tuesday edition of today’s best deals, all provided by the folks over at 9to5Toys. This time around we’re tracking the best value yet on Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro, as it hits $1,440. Satechi is also ringing in spring with a new sitewide Apple accessory sale at 20% off to join a markdown on DJI’s OM 5 iPhone gimbal at $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits $1,440

Woot today is launching a new open-box Mac sale with a collection of M1 machines up for grabs at some of the best prices ever. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual, with a $6 delivery fee added on in any other case. Headlining all of today’s savings, Apple’s 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now clocks in at $1,440. Down from its original $1,999 going rate, you’re now looking at $559 in savings and a new all-time low. This is $60 below our previous mention and the first time it has sold for under $1,500.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip as well as ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,600-nit peak brightness. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Satechi launches 20% off spring sale on popular Apple accessories

Spring is in full bloom, and the folks over at Satechi are helping you refresh your setup. Whether it’s the desktop workstation, the gear that follows you too and from coffee shops, or the chargers in your travel bag, Satechi’s lineup of popular Apple accessories are now 20% off in a sitewide sale. Be sure to go shop the entire sale here, or just head below the fold as we break down all of our favorites. Satechi makes some of our favorites accessories for everything in Apple’s stable, be it the latest Macs, iPads, or iPhones, and all of it is on sale.

A favorite from the sale is one of the latest additions to the Satechi stable, with its just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub for $160. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at another chance to lock-in the savings from the launch discount back when it launched at CES in January. It’s one of the very first chances to score any savings and matches the all-time low at $40 off.

Sporting a 5-in-1 design, Satechi’s latest Thunderbolt 4 offering arrives with a compact design that really lets it live up to the slim naming scheme. The back of the device sports three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of driving a single 8K display or dual 4K monitors. Then on the front is the Thunderbolt 4 host connection that can dish out 60W of power to a connected MacBook, as well as a 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to connect any other peripherals. We break down what to expect from the experience further in our launch coverage.

DJI’s OM 5 iPhone gimbal is an even better value at $130

Just after seeing DJI reveal its new FPV Googles and RC Motion 2 accessories this morning, Amazon is now offering a chance to bring some of the brand’s signature shooting technology to your smartphone. The DJI OM 5 Gimbal Stabilizer may not be an all-new release from the company, but now arrives as an even better value thanks to an Amazon discount to $130. Normally fetching $159, this is the first chance to save since Osmo Mobile SE hit the scene last month. It’s matching the all-time low, and is the first chance to save in well over a month.

DJI’s OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech. Its 3-axis gimbal is backed with ActiveTrack 4.0 for following subjects alongside other ways to improve your shots on top of a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. Though one of the more unique things about this model is an integrated selfie stick and tripod that makes for an even more capable iPhoneography upgrade compared to the likes of new Osmo Mobile SE. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is a budget gaming beast [Video]

Drop Sense75 review: Do the updates finally make it worth the premium tag? [Video]

Playseat Trophy Logitech G Edition review: Stylish but limited for the price [Video]