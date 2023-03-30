Xcode 14.3 with iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 SDK is now available to developers

Apple released iOS 16.4 and other software updates to the public earlier this week, and these updates add some new features to the company’s operating systems. Now Apple is also rolling out Xcode 14.3 to developers, allowing them to work with the company’s latest SDKs.

Apple releases Xcode 14.3

For those unfamiliar, Xcode is the tool that developers use to create apps for Apple platforms such as iOS, macOS, and watchOS. Xcode 14.3 includes the SDKs for iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, watchOS 9.4, and macOS Ventura 13.3. With this SDK, developers can make their apps fully compatible with these versions of the operating systems.

When it comes to iOS 16.4, the update adds many new features, such as dozens of new emoji, notifications for web apps, Voice Isolation for cellular calls, improved VoiceOver support, optimizations in the Crash Detection feature, and support for 5G Standalone.

It’s worth noting that Apple recently confirmed that starting April 25, developers will be required to use Xcode 14.1 or later to build and submit their apps to the App Store. The new rule applies to both new apps and updates for apps already available in the store.

Developers who still have Xcode 14.3 beta installed are encouraged to download today’s official release. Apple also “highly recommends” developers update their apps to take advantage of the latest features available with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Starting April 25, 2023, iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS apps submitted to the App Store must be built with Xcode 14.1 or later. The latest version of Xcode 14, which includes the latest SDKs for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9, is available for free on the Mac App Store. When building your app, we highly recommend taking advantage of the latest advances in iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9.

Xcode 14 is available for free on the Mac App Store. It requires a Mac running macOS Monterey 12.5 or later. You can also download the latest version of Xcode by going to the Apple Developer website.

H/T: Aaron Zollo