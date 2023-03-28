App Store to require iOS 16 compatible apps built with Xcode 14 starting next month

Following the release of the first iOS 16.5 beta to developers, Apple on Tuesday announced new requirements for developers submitting their apps to the App Store. Starting next month, Apple will require that every app must be built with Xcode 14.1 or later to ensure compatibility with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS Ventura.

The company confirmed the news on its Apple Developer website. As of April 25, the App Store will no longer accept apps built with older versions of Xcode. For those unfamiliar, Xcode is the tool used by developers to create apps for Apple’s platforms, including iOS and macOS.

The new rule applies to both new apps and updates for apps already available on the App Store. Apple also “highly recommends” developers update their apps to take advantage of the latest features available with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. Here’s what the company says:

Starting April 25, 2023, iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS apps submitted to the App Store must be built with Xcode 14.1 or later. The latest version of Xcode 14, which includes the latest SDKs for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9, is available for free on the Mac App Store. When building your app, we highly recommend taking advantage of the latest advances in iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9.

With iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple introduced many new APIs such as Live Activities for iPhone, App Intents, Metal 3, and improved interface for iPad apps. When it comes to watchOS 9, the latest version of the Apple Watch operating system brings richer complications for watch faces, support for VoIP calls, and more.

It’s worth noting that Xcode 14 is available for free on the Mac App Store. It requires a Mac running macOS Monterey 12.5 or later. You can also download the latest version of Xcode by going to the Apple Developer website.

