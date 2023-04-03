Cox Mobile becomes latest MVNO to add iPhone support; $45 for unlimited 5G

Cox Mobile, one of the newest low-cost MVNO options on the market, now supports iPhone devices for the first time. The carrier, a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, officially launched in January and uses Verizon’s network. At launch, it was only available with Samsung devices, but that’s changing starting today…

As first reported by Fierce Wireless, Cox now advertises that it supports iPhone devices. The company confirmed the news in a statement, saying that Cox Mobile now supports the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 (eSIM), iPhone SE 2, and iPhone SE 3. The carrier is offering iPhone users a $100 discount when they buy an iPhone and activate it on Cox Mobile

Note that Cox Mobile is only available to Cox Internet customers in Cox markets. This matches the same strategy offered by Cox Internet competitors like Comcast and Charter, which also offer their own MVNO services exclusively to home internet customers.

Cox Mobile pricing is based around a “Pay As You Gig” model at $15 per gigabyte of data used per month. This also gets you unlimited talk and text, as well as 5G connectivity. The company also offers a “Gig Unlimited” plan for $45 per month, which also unlimited cellular data.

Cox Mobile operates as an MVNO on Verizon, similar to Comcast and Charter. In addition to cellular services, you also get access to over four million Cox Wi-Fi hotspots when you sign up.

