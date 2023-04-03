Spotify shuts down Clubhouse-like live audio app amid declining user interest

Back in 2021, Spotify introduced a new app named Greenroom to compete with Clubhouse. Similar to its competitor, Greenroom was focused on letting users create and join live audio rooms with other people. Last year, the Greenroom app was rebranded as Spotify Live, but now the app is about to be discontinued.

Spotify discontinuing its live audio chat app

A Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch that the standalone Spotify Live app will be discontinued “after a period of experimentation.” The company said, based on internal analysis, that there’s no longer room for the app. But that doesn’t mean users will no longer be able to use Spotify for live audio rooms.

That’s because Spotify Live has been integrated into the main Spotify app, and at least for now, the feature will remain available there for those who want to use it. According to the company, a lot of artists use Spotify Live for “listening parties” to communicate with their fans, and Spotify will continue to explore such interactions.

Here’s what Spotify said:

After a period of experimentation and learnings around how Spotify users interact with live audio, we’ve made the decision to sunset the Spotify Live app. We believe there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in the Spotify ecosystem; however, based on our learnings, it no longer makes sense as a standalone app. We have seen promising results in the artist-focused use case of ‘listening parties,’ which we will continue to explore moving forward to facilitate live interactions between artists and fans.

It’s worth noting that Greenroom was based on Locker Room, a live audio app for sports content that Spotify bought for $62 million in 2021. The company even tried to boost the platform by promoting weekly live shows, but Greenroom never became popular.

At that time, platforms like Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces were on the rise, but people began to lose interest in live audio chats after a while. But Spotify is not alone. Facebook has also reduced its efforts in offering a live audio feature. Meta’s Clubhouse clone was then integrated into Facebook Live.

Spotify Live is still available on the App Store, but it shouldn’t be there for much longer.