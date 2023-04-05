11-inch M2 iPad Pro lands at best price of the year in Wednesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Series 8 from $329, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs for Wednesday courtesy of 9to5Toys. The best price of the year on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro headlines the lot at $750, which is joined by Amazon lows on Apple Watch Series 8 styles just in time for spring at $70 off. Not to mention some deeper discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 14/Plus MagSafe leather cases, which now start at $29. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best price of the year

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Dropping the Wi-Fi 128GB capacity model down to $750, today’s offer clocks in at $49 off the usual $799 going rate. This is $10 under our previous mention from back in February and is the best we’ve seen since December of last year when it dropped to $729.

Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last fall and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, M2 iPad Pro also packs a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn more about in our coverage.

Apple Watch Series 8 styles return to Amazon lows

Continuing the trend of discounting Apple’s latest wearables to really celebrate the start of spring, Amazon today is completing the trifecta with some Apple Watch Series 8 markdowns. Joining the likes of the SE 2 and Ultra styles that have gone on sale earlier in the week, Wednesday is giving shoppers a chance to score all-time lows. Leading the way, the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm stylings now rest at $359 shipped in two different colorways. It would typically set you back $429 in either case, with today’s offers arriving at all-time lows. This is the best we’ve seen in a month and a rare chance to save period considering stock shortages have been plaguing Amazon listings as of late. The smaller 41mm GPS stylings are also on sale, and now dropping down to $329 in all four styles. That’s down from the usual $399 going rate and also matching the all-time low.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an always-on display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Apple’s official iPhone 14/Plus MagSafe leather cases start at $29

Halfway through the work week, Amazon is now giving you a chance to refresh the look of your iPhone 14 or 14 Plus with some savings on Apple’s official leather cases. If you’re looking to mix things up from the stylings you picked up on launch day or any time last fall, Amazon makes it more affordable with in-house MagSafe leather covers from $39. That drops the iPhone 14 case in the Midnight style specifically down from $59, delivering the best we’ve seen on this style to date at $20 off. It’s below our previous $45 mention and one of the first chances to save. Other iPhone 14 styles are on sale, while the discounts get even more compelling on the iPhone 14 Plus side of the action. That handset’s Midnight leather case now rests at $29 from $59, beating our previous mention by $7 to mark a new all-time low.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 14 series device in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So whether you just picked up an iPhone 14 or you’re finally ready to swap out that more affordable case you bought at launch with some genuine leather, today’s discounts are worth a look.

