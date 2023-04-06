As 5G home internet continues to expand, here’s how to check availability in your area

Verizon and T-Mobile have been quickly expanding their 5G networks which have allowed them to offer wireless home internet to more and more cities. Now Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is available for over 30 million people in the US with T-Mobile’s offering available to over 50 million. Here’s how to check your 5G home internet availability, we’ll also look at free trials, performance details, and more.

Interestingly, while Verizon and T-Mobile have launched and consistently expanded their 5G Home Internet offerings over the last two years, AT&T still hasn’t jumped into the space. And with other carriers either not having the needed 5G capacity or using Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T’s network, that’s left Big Red and the Un-carrier as the two main 5G Home Internet choices.

Why consider 5G home internet?

Verizon and T-Mobile are making their wireless 5G home internet appealing with almost the exact same perks and features (although Verizon leads with faster speeds and T-Mobile has greater availability).

Free trial (30-day with Verizon, 15-day with T-Mobile)

No contract and price guarantee

No data cap

Free self-installation with no equipment charges

Speeds up to 1 Gbps from Verizon, up to 182 Mbps from T-Mobile

Prices from $25 or 30/month with a mobile plan – $50/month without

While 5G home internet won’t be the right fit for everyone, it can work as a primary network or also serve as a great backup option. For more details on speed, setup, and other fine details, check out our full comparison:

If you have a Magenta Max phone plan with T-Mobile, its 5G Internet goes for $30/month and T-Mobile includes a 15-day free trial.

T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is available in most US states covering over 50 million households

Keep in mind availability can vary even within the same city

Check your T-Mobile 5G Home availability

If you have an eligible 5G phone plan with Verizon, its 5G Internet goes for $25/month and there’s a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Also, if you’re eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program, you can get the service for free.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is available in most US states covering over 30 million households

Like T-Mobile, Verizon’s availability can vary even within the same city

Check your Verizon 5G Home availability

Wrap-up

As mentioned above, Verizon has the edge when it comes to 5G home performance with speeds up to 1 Gbps with its “5G Home Plus” plan. However, T-Mobile leads for availability, covering about 70% more homes at 50+ million vs the 30+ million that Verizon does.

When it comes to what kind of home setups will work best with 5G home internet, both carriers say their wireless internet works great for everything from gaming to video calls, streaming, and more.

However, one thing to keep in mind, for households with many devices – especially when used at the same time – a fixed broadband setup will likely offer the best performance.

But since both providers offer a free trial, there’s no real risk in giving 5G home internet a shot for either your primary or backup network.