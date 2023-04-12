 Skip to main content

Pixelmator Photo renamed to Photomator, adds AI-powered subject selection and more

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 12 2023 - 6:00 am PT
0 Comments

Pixelmator Photo is getting a rebrand. The new name for the app — currently available on iPhone and iPad with a Mac version coming soon — is Photomator.

Alongside the name change, today’s 2.3 update adds a suite of new features revolving around selective adjustments, including AI selections, brush selections and gradient mask tools.

Previous versions of Photomator were concentrated on edits that applied to the entire image. Now with selective adjustments released as part of version 2.3, users can make adjustments to smaller sections of a photo.

You can make manual selections using a brush tool, or apply gradient masks with a smooth falloff. Photomator takes advantage of AI algorithms to offer automatic selection tools as well, quickly isolating elements like the subject, sky, and background separately.

Further refine selections with add and subtract boolean operations. Photomator enables a non-destructive editing workflow by separating a selection onto its own layer, with independent Color Adjustments applied.

Photomator for Mac launching in May

The team announced today that the highly-anticipated Mac version of Photomator is on track to launch in May. They also gave a look at the upcoming feature roadmap for Photomator, which you can see on their website.

Photomator is available exclusively on the App Store. The app costs $5.49 per month or $29.99 per year. A $99 lifetime one-time purchase option is also available.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
Pixelmator

Pixelmator

Pixelmator is a great photo editor app alternati…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.