Microsoft updates Outlook for Mac with new Profiles feature

Microsoft recently released a major update to the official Outlook email client app for Mac. Now, macOS users have access to the new Profiles feature, which, as the name suggests, makes it easy to manage different email accounts on the same computer.

As announced in a blog post, profiles help users “create a distraction-free experience across multiple accounts.” With the latest version of Outlook for Mac, you can add multiple email accounts and then create different profiles according to your needs.

For example, a user can have different profiles for work and home. When you select a profile, Outlook mutes notifications from the other profiles’ email accounts. Here’s how Microsoft describes the new feature:

In Outlook Mac, you can now create profiles – for example, one for your work account, and another for your personal account. You can then select your work profile and Outlook will not bother you with any notifications from your personal email accounts. Similarly, if you select your personal profile at home, Outlook will not bother you with work-related emails.

To make switching between accounts even easier, the app works with Siri Shortcuts, so you can create the automations you want – such as a shortcut to automatically switch profiles at a specific time of day. Or you can quickly swap by pressing Control + Tab.

There are also other options that users can change with the new Profiles feature. Each profile can have its own theme with a different color and window appearance. Profiles can also be linked to the system’s Focus Filters. Of course, you must have a minimum of two accounts connected to the app to use this feature.

According to Microsoft, the Profiles feature is now being rolled out to Insiders running version 16.70 (Build 23021201) or later of Outlook for Mac. The feature will become available to more users in the coming weeks. Microsoft Outlook for Mac is available for free on the App Store. Last month, the app was updated with full support for Apple Silicon Macs.