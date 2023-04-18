Tuesday’s best deals: HomePod mini refurb hits $65, latest 24-inch M1 iMac $299 off all-time low, more

All of Tuesday’s best deals have now gone live with the best price of the year on HomePod mini at $65. Courtesy of 9to5Toys, the savings also continue over to Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac at a new all-time low of $299 off, rounding out the discounts with Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe chargers from $122. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HomePod mini hits best price of the year at $65 in refurb sale

Marking one of the first chances of the year to outfit your Siri setup with Apple’s compact smart speaker, eBay today is wrapping up the work week by marking down the HomePod mini. Available in all five colors at $65 in like new refurbished condition, today’s offer drops from the usual $99 going rate. It’s marking the best price of the year at $2 under our previous refurbished mention from January and arrives with 32% in overall savings.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Save $299 on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac

After seeing the M2 Mac mini go on sale earlier in the week, Amazon is now seeing much of the same all-time low savings land on the latest 24-inch iMac. Apple’s all-in-one M1 desktop with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU is now on sale for $1,200 from its usual $1,499 going rate and comes in several colorways. Today’s offer lands at $299 off and $100 under our previous mention in order to deliver the best discount we have ever seen. The entry-level 7-core GPU configuration is also on sale, starting at $1,100 from its usual $1,299 going rate.

Apple’s latest 24-inch iMac arrives with an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. You’re also looking at the improved 8-core processor and a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by two USB-C slots, as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Ethernet in the power brick. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Belkin’s latest 15W MagSafe chargers refuel your whole Apple kit

Amazon is now offering Belkin’s 15W Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad for $127. Available in both white and black colorways, today’s offers are down from the usual $150 going rates in order to mark new Amazon lows. We’ve seen pricing fall this low before courtesy of sitewide Belkin sales, though it has been a few months. And in any case, you’re looking at the best prices of the year overall, too.

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives with a main 15W magnetic pad in the center that is geared towards refueling your shiny new iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the nightstand-friendly package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

The savings today are also now continuing over to Belkin 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Stand at $122. Down from $150, those who want the upright form-factor can save even more with a $28 discount in tow. This is $6 below our previous mention and one of the best markdowns to date.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

