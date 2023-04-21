 Skip to main content

Twitter U-turn on ‘government funded media’ label; Musk pays for checkmarks

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Apr 21 2023 - 5:21 am PT
2 Comments
Twitter U-turn | Car drifting

A day after Elon Musk finally removed blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts, some weeks after the original deadline, we’ve seen a Twitter U-turn on another of his changes: the “government-funded media” label applied to many media accounts …

Twitter U-turn on “government funded media” label

Many Chinese media organizations are effectively simply fronts for the Chinese Communist Party, so when Twitter began labeling their accounts as “China state-affiliated media” back in 2020, few eyebrows were raised.

However, the company recently began applying a “Government-funded media label to news organizations like NPR, CBC, and the BBC. In none of these cases was the label accurate. The label was then changed to “Publicly funded” – which was accurate.

Reuters reports that the company has now apparently removed all such labels from media Twitter accounts – including state-owned Chinese ones.

Twitter dropped the “Government-funded Media” label from the accounts of U.S.-based National Public Radio (NPR), British Broadcasting Corp and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

It also dropped the “China state-affiliated media” tag on the accounts of Xinhua News as well as of journalists associated with government-backed publications.

Musk pays for some blue checkmarks

When Musk first announced that it would be removing blue checkmarks from “notable” accounts, inviting people to pay $8/month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to retain them, the response wasn’t quite what he would have hoped.

Literally every legacy verified Twitter account owner I know said that we wouldn’t be paying, and some high-profile ones took offense. LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner were among those who took issue with the policy.

Author Stephen King was surprised to find that he had retained his blue checkmark, and that the label said he was a Twitter Blue subscriber.

It was the same story with other high-profile accounts. Musk told King he was welcome, and subsequently revealed that he was paying for this and some other accounts personally.

Twitter users are of course enjoying their popcorn with this.

Photo: Aral Tasher/Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor