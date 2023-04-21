Twitter U-turn on ‘government funded media’ label; Musk pays for checkmarks

A day after Elon Musk finally removed blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts, some weeks after the original deadline, we’ve seen a Twitter U-turn on another of his changes: the “government-funded media” label applied to many media accounts …

Twitter U-turn on “government funded media” label

Many Chinese media organizations are effectively simply fronts for the Chinese Communist Party, so when Twitter began labeling their accounts as “China state-affiliated media” back in 2020, few eyebrows were raised.

However, the company recently began applying a “Government-funded media“ label to news organizations like NPR, CBC, and the BBC. In none of these cases was the label accurate. The label was then changed to “Publicly funded” – which was accurate.

Reuters reports that the company has now apparently removed all such labels from media Twitter accounts – including state-owned Chinese ones.

Twitter dropped the “Government-funded Media” label from the accounts of U.S.-based National Public Radio (NPR), British Broadcasting Corp and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). It also dropped the “China state-affiliated media” tag on the accounts of Xinhua News as well as of journalists associated with government-backed publications.

Musk pays for some blue checkmarks

When Musk first announced that it would be removing blue checkmarks from “notable” accounts, inviting people to pay $8/month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to retain them, the response wasn’t quite what he would have hoped.

Literally every legacy verified Twitter account owner I know said that we wouldn’t be paying, and some high-profile ones took offense. LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner were among those who took issue with the policy.

My choice is to wait for Twitter’s new guardrails; which invariably will go up after some false blue check incident happens & see if I qualify. Until then I’ll go #checkless: that’s the true equality standard 🤔…or is it in 💵🌍?🤷🏼🤣

I guess we will see.

My best, #BluelessBill — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 28, 2023

Author Stephen King was surprised to find that he had retained his blue checkmark, and that the label said he was a Twitter Blue subscriber.

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

It was the same story with other high-profile accounts. Musk told King he was welcome, and subsequently revealed that he was paying for this and some other accounts personally.

I’m paying for a few personally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

Twitter users are of course enjoying their popcorn with this.

Shouldn’t you add “Elon funded media” to these accounts 😬 — James Limmer (@JamesLimmer) April 20, 2023

You've invited people to a party, but they didn't show up, so you printed out pictures of them and put them around your house.



Now you're walking around saying "you're welcome" to the pictures. 👍 — John de Guzmán (@johndeguzman) April 20, 2023

Maybe you should have a system where certain known and reputable people automatically get blue checks. 🤔 — Ian Morrison (@IanDMorrison) April 20, 2023

Photo: Aral Tasher/Unsplash