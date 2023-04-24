Apple opens applications for third Impact Accelerator for Black-, Latinx-, Indigenous-owned businesses

Apple’s Impact Accelerator program, part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative has become a tradition. This year marks the third cohort that will have the opportunity to go through the free 12-week program for Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned businesses that are focused on clean energy and green tech.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives shared today that applications are now open for the 2023 Impact Accelerator.

We’re expanding opportunities for Black, Hispanic/Latino, and Indigenous entrepreneurs developing innovative climate solutions in clean energy, recycling, green chemistry, and more. Applications to join our Impact Accelerator are open until May 1!

Here’s how Apple describes the 2023 program:

The Impact Accelerator is a 12-week capacity-building program for entrepreneurs that are developing next-generation innovations in clean energy and green technologies. This unique program is designed to expand opportunities within Apple’s supply chain and beyond.

Apple says these are the four key areas the accelerator will help businesses:

Targeted training Customized training and coaching provides the knowledge and tools that organizations need to succeed as Apple suppliers.

Access Direct access to Apple experts helps providers identify strategic partnership opportunities that align their business priorities with Apple’s environmental goals.

Executive skills Executive training and one-to-one mentorship will support leaders as they position their companies for growth.

Alumni network The Impact Accelerator is just the beginning. After completing the program, companies are invited to join our Supplier Success community. Apple Impact Accelerator alumni will receive ongoing professional growth opportunities, including access to Apple experts, invitations to private networking events, and connections with previous program participants.



Impact Accelerator eligibility

The program is designed for companies that are:

Headquartered in the United States

﻿﻿In the environmental sector

﻿﻿At least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by an African American, Hispanic/Latinx American, or Indigenous American individual

﻿﻿Late-stage startups or mature firms

Priority will be given to companies with innovative environmental solutions, applications or processes that:

﻿﻿Are in late-stage development or have reached commercial-scale deployment

﻿﻿Can contribute to one or more of Apple’s three environmental priority areas, as described on the following pages

To be considered for participation, applicants must agree to the Apple Impact Accelerator Application and Attendance Policy.

Application window

Applications are open now through May 1, 2023, at 11:59 pm PT. Check out the full details including a FAQ section and how to apply in Apple’s Impact Accelerator PDF.