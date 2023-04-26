‘Alto’s Adventure’ creator reveals ‘Laya’s Horizon’ official game trailer and launch date

We first heard about Snowman’s upcoming major new game in March. Now Snowman, the creator of the hit Alto’s Adventure/Odyssey series has shared the official game trailer for Laya’s Horizon along with the launch date. Check out the first look below along with more details on this phenomenal new game.

The first teaser video for Laya’s Horizon shared in March featured a reverse zoom up a beautiful mountain village ending with a shot of the game’s lead character Laya wearing a cape. As hinted, the game is indeed an immersive flying action-adventure title.

Here’s how Snoman describes it, “Master the art of flying. Dive off mountains, weave across forests and glide over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore a vast, peaceful world.”

Along with the official trailer, Snowman announced the game is slated to launch for iOS and Android on May 2 for Netflix subscribers.

I’ve been testing out Laya’s Horizon for the last couple of weeks and am very impressed. It features an immersive world, beautiful audio, plus unique, and fun flying mechanics.

I’m really excited to share more in my full review 😁. Check out the full trailer: