‘Alto’s Odyssey’ creators tease new ‘Laya’s Horizon’ game launching soon

The award-winning developers at Snowman, behind hit games like Alto’s Odyssey and Alto’s Adventure, have announced their next game. “Laya’s Horizon” is the new title from Snowman, but you’ll have to be a Netflix subscriber to play it…here’s a first look.

As The Verge points out, we don’t know a whole lot about Laya’s Horizon at this point. Snowman posted a brief “teaser trailer” to YouTube on Thursday morning, saying that “a whole new world is just beyond the horizon.” The video itself shows an expansive world design with the classic Snowman design language.

Netflix offers mobile games as part of its subscription services. The games are accessible via the Netflix app for iPhone at no additional charge. Netflix and Snowman kicked off their partnership last September with the launch of the “Lucky Luna” platform.

In addition to its partnership with Netflix, Snowman has also launched games exclusively via Apple Arcade:

There’s no word on when Laya’s Horizon will launch on Netflix. For now, you can check out the teaser trailer below to get a feel for what the game will offer.